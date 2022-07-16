ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCBD Count on 2

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Georgetown

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PAfk_0gi5JPMb00

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Georgetown.

The shooting happened near the corner of Palm and Church Streets shortly after 12:00 p.m. when a knife-wielding man was fatally shot by a Georgetown police officer behind a home, SLED said in a release.

The officer was not injured.

The Georgetown County Coroner identified the individual as 50-year-old James Robert Frazier, Jr. of Myrtle Beach.

An autopsy will take place at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), according to Ridgeway.

Child falls from third-floor window, MPPD police say

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. SLED is expected to release additional information. Count on us for updates.

The shooting is the 18th shooting involving an officer in the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Juvenile injured during shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left a juvenile injured in Georgetown County. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) were initially called to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital on Monday night after a shooting victim arrived. During their investigation, deputies determined the shooting – which involved a […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man killed in officer-involved shooting was wanted for Georgetown gas station robbery: Police

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown say a person of interest in a gas station armed robbery was killed during an officer-involved shooting later that afternoon. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to an armed robbery that happened at a Marathon gas station off Exchange Street on the morning of July 16. The […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

SLED: Man killed in officer-involved shooting was armed

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say the man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown Saturday was armed with a knife. Agents say the victim, identified as 50-year-old James Robert Frazier Jr., was armed with a knife behind a home near...
GEORGETOWN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sled#Violent Crime#Palm And Church Streets#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WBTW News13

Pamplico man killed in shooting, Florence County coroner says

PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Florence County are investigating after a 35-year-old Pamplico man was killed in a shooting on Friday, authorities said. Melvin J. Smith was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting at a residence in the 300 block of East Third Avenue, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said. Pamplico police and […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Juvenile killed in jet-ski crash on Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile died after a jet-ski crash on the Intracoastal Waterway Sunday evening that also injured another person, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday near Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, which responded along with the South Carolina Department […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Four Injured In North Charleston Shooting Outside Nightclub

(North Charleston, SC)-- Four people are injured after a shooting outside of a North Charleston nightclub. Police responded to La Creme Lounge just after 2 a.m. Saturday. They found three people with gunshot wounds in the nightclub's parking lot, and a fourth victim later arrived at the hospital. An investigation...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Officials: Suspicious package was ‘large fuse’ inside Ashley Ridge High School

UPDATE: Officials tell News 2 that a large fuse, which would normally be used for stadium lighting, was discovered inside the school’s main building. Crews are clearing the scene. — SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package at Ashley Ridge High School. Law enforcement officials are working to determine the contents of […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach man drowns in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of a 36-year-old Myrtle Beach man who drowned was recovered Monday in Little River, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Kevinutae Alston died from ” asphyxiation due to drowning,” Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. His body was pulled from the river at Brooksville Landing off Highway 111. […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD issued 93 citations during week-long traffic operation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department is cracking down on dangerous driving and has released the results of its latest enforcement operation. From July 10 to July 16, NCPD’s traffic unit patrolled Northwood Estates and Deer Park, issuing 93 citations for various traffic violations. Here is the breakdown of violations: 37 citations […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Police: North Carolina man robbed Horry County woman at gunpoint

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old man remained behind bars Monday afternoon after robbing a woman at gunpoint on Friday outside her Horry County home, according to authorities. Joshua Martin, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, has been charged with armed robbery, grand larceny and for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy