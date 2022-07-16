SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Georgetown.

The shooting happened near the corner of Palm and Church Streets shortly after 12:00 p.m. when a knife-wielding man was fatally shot by a Georgetown police officer behind a home, SLED said in a release.

The officer was not injured.

The Georgetown County Coroner identified the individual as 50-year-old James Robert Frazier, Jr. of Myrtle Beach.

An autopsy will take place at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), according to Ridgeway.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. SLED is expected to release additional information. Count on us for updates.

The shooting is the 18th shooting involving an officer in the state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.