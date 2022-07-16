What is an ambivert?

New research from an international team of scientists has uncovered new details about the variety of social personalities of reef manta rays. The team from Macquarie University, Marine Megafauna Foundation, Université de Corse, University of Auckland, the Manta Trust, and University of Papua, published their latest study in Animal Behaviour, and used acoustic telemetry to capture the presence of reef manta rays (Mobula alfredi) across various sites in Dampier Strait, Raja Ampat, West Papua, and understand the dynamics of their social interactions. The study reveals that these rays regularly form social groups, and that their relationships depend on individual differences in movement behavior.
Comments / 0