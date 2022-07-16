ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latin Americans Most Bullish on Crypto, Ripple Study Found

Cover picture for the articleLatin America and the Middle East is where crypto enjoys the most interest, while Europe is at the bottom, Ripple’s analysis determined. According to a research conducted by the blockchain firm Ripple, residents of Latin America are the most inclined toward the digital asset industry. 50% of the surveyed think the...

The Current Crypto Bear Market Could Last Another 8 Months: Grayscale

According to Grayscale’s findings, crypto investors may have to wait about eight months for the next bull market. In its latest Insight report, the world’s largest digital asset manager, Grayscale Investments, compared the current bear market with other market cycles in crypto history to predict when the next bull run could arrive.
Governments Must Collaborate to Properly Regulate or Ban Crypto, Reserve Bank Of India Governor

The Reserve Bank of India wants to ban or limit crypto, but it recongnizes that global collaboration is needed to achieve that goal. On July 19, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a speech at the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s bicameral Parliament, that crypto is a danger to international regulatory arbitrage and that they should be blocked or banned.
ETH and DeFi 1.0 Lead the Market as Ethereum 2.0 Merge Narrative Intensifies

ETH and DeFi 1.0 are going strong as the Ethereum 2.0 Merge keeps going with full steam ahead. The past week has seen the cryptocurrency market add some $150 billion to its total capitalization and reclaim the coveted $1 trillion mark. At the same time, though, Bitcoin’s dominance – the...
Coinbase Acquires Crypto Asset Service Provider License in Italy

The crypto exchange has expanded its presence in Europe with the latest license from Italy’s watchdog. Leading American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase said it had received regulatory approval from the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) to operate as a crypto asset provider in Italy. The license allows the exchange to continue to offer its services to customers in the country.
US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
Marketmind: Weapons of war

U.S. earnings - bad, but not as bad as feared for giants like Netflix - and a dollar languishing at two-week lows are lifting the mood. And European markets are in for a lift, catching the tailwind from Wall Street which on Tuesday enjoyed their largest one-day gain in weeks. read more.
Exit from Taiwan lifts shares of French company Carrefour

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - Shares in French food retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) rose 3% on Wednesday after it agreed to sell its remaining 60% stake in its Taiwan business, sparking hopes among some investors it could use the extra firepower to buy back shares.
PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor

Digital payments platform PayPal, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares have fallen (-62%) on the year and back below its 2020 pandemic lows. The Company enjoyed accelerated growth during the pandemic but now continues to see its stock deflate coming out of the pandemic and into a possible global recession. The macroenvironment has made it challenging to forecast normalized consumer e-commerce spending due to geopolitical, inflationary, supply chain pressures. This has caused the Company to temper expectations by lowering forward guidance. PayPal is aggregator of digital transformation for businesses and consumers as well as e-commerce. Online and peer-to-peer (P2P) payments is becoming a crowded space with the likes of competitors including Block (NYSE: SQ), Visa (NYSE: V), and Apple Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL). The Company is still growing its 429 million active user base, and total payment volume. It's Venmo (P2P) app also continues to gain popularity as it grows its user base north of 70 million. It's one of the few fintechs that is profitable on a GAAP basis. The Company suspended transactional services in Russia which impacted earnings by (-$0.03) per share and enabled send and receive services in Ukraine. The Company lapped its fiscal Q1 2021 best quarter with a 7% revenue growth to $6.5 billion excluding eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY). The Buy Now and Pay Later (BNPL) service grew its volume by 256% to $3.6 billion with over 18 million customer accounts using this feature. Venmo volume rose 12% to $58 billion. PayPal is expecting to launch its integration with Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the second half of the year. Prudent investors that have been patiently waiting for exposure in a leading digital wallet and payments platform can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of PayPal.
Australia’s Central Bank: Digital Assets Issued by Private Firms Could be Better Than CBDCs

Private companies are better at innovating and that is why they should issue digital tokens and not central banks, Philip Lowe opined. Philip Lowe – Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia – believes cryptocurrencies issued by private companies could provide more benefits than central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), but only after regulations are implemented.
Over $600 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin’s Price Soars Towards $23K

Bitcoin is beginning to rally following Ethereum’s surge on Monday. The crypto market continues its momentum this week, now soaring up towards $23,000 – a price point it hasn’t seen in over a month. The sudden surge has liquidated over $600 million in trades. As indicated by...
Ethereum Topped $1.6K as Bitcoin Touched $23K (Market Watch)

Bitcoin and Ethereum both charted new monthly highs before retracing slightly. ETC continues to steal the show. Bitcoin spiked to yet another monthly high of almost $23,000 before getting stopped there. While most alts are calmer on a daily scale as well, ETH jumped to just over $1,600 hours ago. NEAR and ETC are among the best performers now.
Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Pauses Withdrawals for a Fund With FTX Exposure

The move comes amidst sharp declines in both crypto and stocks. Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital has halted investor redemptions for one of its hedge funds – Legion Strategies. The fund, with $230 million in assets under management (AUM), happens to be one of the smaller offerings of the investment firm.
Lido Announces stETH Layer-2 Compatibility as LDO Explodes 160% Weekly

Prominent staking protocol, Lido is all set to expand to layer 2 networks starting with Optimism and Arbitrum. The development team behind Lido announced plans to expand the support for its staked Ether (stETH) across the growing layer 2 ecosystem to allow stakers to enjoy lower fees and access to a new suite of DeFi applications to increase yields.
Ethereum Whale Addresses on the Rise as ETH Nears $1.5K

The increase in Ethereum whales came amid the asset’s price surge to a monthly high. After several months of gradual declines, the number of Ethereum wallets containing between 1,000 and 100,000 ETH jumped to a local peak. At the same time, smaller ETH addresses have also been on the rise, perhaps stacking for the upcoming Merge.
Ethereum Tests $1.5K as Bitcoin Charts Fresh Monthly High (Market Watch)

While some altcoins such as MATIC, ETC, AVAX, and OKB are up by double-digits, ETH and BTC have charted new monthly highs. The bulls’ control over the market continues as bitcoin spiked to a new monthly high above $22,400. Some altcoins are also well in the green, with ETH charting a local peak of its own at almost $1,500. MATIC has soared by double digits.
Celsius Legal Team Argues That Customers Signed Over Their Crypto

Celsius’ lawyers claimed that almost 80% of the funds deposited on the platform were at its disposal, not the users’. After about a month of hemming and hawing, Celsius Network recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In the month leading up to the pretense dropping, customers’ access to their funds was cut off while the lender looked for ways to stay afloat.
