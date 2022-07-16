Latin Americans Most Bullish on Crypto, Ripple Study Found

Digital payments platform PayPal, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares have fallen (-62%) on the year and back below its 2020 pandemic lows. The Company enjoyed accelerated growth during the pandemic but now continues to see its stock deflate coming out of the pandemic and into a possible global recession. The macroenvironment has made it challenging to forecast normalized consumer e-commerce spending due to geopolitical, inflationary, supply chain pressures. This has caused the Company to temper expectations by lowering forward guidance. PayPal is aggregator of digital transformation for businesses and consumers as well as e-commerce. Online and peer-to-peer (P2P) payments is becoming a crowded space with the likes of competitors including Block (NYSE: SQ), Visa (NYSE: V), and Apple Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL). The Company is still growing its 429 million active user base, and total payment volume. It's Venmo (P2P) app also continues to gain popularity as it grows its user base north of 70 million. It's one of the few fintechs that is profitable on a GAAP basis. The Company suspended transactional services in Russia which impacted earnings by (-$0.03) per share and enabled send and receive services in Ukraine. The Company lapped its fiscal Q1 2021 best quarter with a 7% revenue growth to $6.5 billion excluding eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY). The Buy Now and Pay Later (BNPL) service grew its volume by 256% to $3.6 billion with over 18 million customer accounts using this feature. Venmo volume rose 12% to $58 billion. PayPal is expecting to launch its integration with Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the second half of the year. Prudent investors that have been patiently waiting for exposure in a leading digital wallet and payments platform can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of PayPal.

