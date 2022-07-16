ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Flood Advisory issued for Licking by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire East central Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Auburn, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Derry, Salem, Bedford, Hooksett, Hudson, Raymond, Londonderry, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Chester, Danville, Fremont, Candia, Sandown and Windham. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 310 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Newberry Springs, or 8 miles northeast of Daggett, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and dime size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A gust to 60 mph was measured at the Daggett- Barstow Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Daggett and Yermo. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 105. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 6 and 19. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 18:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Bear Trap fire burn area. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Bear Trap burn scar in West Central Socorro County in central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 616 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bear Trap Burn Scar. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Big Pigeon Canyon, Little Pigeon Canyon, Whitewater Canyon, and West Red Canyon downstream to Alamosa Creek and State Road 52. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bear Trap Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bear Trap Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dusty. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
SOCORRO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Spartanburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN SPARTANBURG COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Columbus, or 4 miles northeast of Lake Robinson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Greer, Landrum, Inman, Campobello, Paris Mountain State Park, Tigerville, Lake Robinson, Glassy Mountain, Gowensville and Taylors. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 08:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 10:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Sanborn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Forestburg. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, many of the county and township roads along the river are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Monday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu James River Forestburg 12.0 13.1 Mon 9 AM 13.1 13.2 13.3
SANBORN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flash flooding will occur in the Five Points area extending downstream along Rocky Branch Creek. This includes Maxcy Gregg Park, areas of the USC campus along the creek, the intersection at Pickens and Blossom, the intersection at Whaley and Main and areas of the Olympia neighborhood along the creek. Target Area: Lexington; Richland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LEXINGTON AND CENTRAL RICHLAND COUNTIES At 549 PM EDT, Stream gauge reports and webcam footage show roadway flooding at the intersection of Main Street and Whaley Street in Columbia. Although significant rainfall has ended, floodwaters will remain high in this area over the next hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce, Forest Acres, Springdale, St. Andrews, Oak Grove, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, Cayce Riverwalk, Olympia, Guignard Park, Rosewood and Dixiana. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 2 and 3. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 26 between mile markers 111 and 118. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Richmond, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Essex; Richmond; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Richmond County in east central Virginia Northwestern Westmoreland County in east central Virginia Northwestern Essex County in east central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loretto, or near Champlain, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Leedstown and Newland around 500 PM EDT. Montross around 510 PM EDT. Colonial Beach around 525 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lerty, Currioman Landing, Hustle, Potomac Beach, Oak Grove, Singerly, Peeds, Foneswood, Chance and Stratford Hall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESSEX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Spartanburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Spartanburg; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Spartanburg and northwestern Union Counties through 845 PM EDT At 816 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Spartanburg, or 4 miles southeast of Moore, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Roebuck, Jonesville, Moore, Croft State Park, Woodruff, Cross Keys, Pauline and Cross Anchor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Attala, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Jasper, Jones, Kemper by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Clarke; Clay; Jasper; Jones; Kemper; Lauderdale; Leake; Lowndes; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Scott; Smith; Webster; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bullock, Macon, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bullock; Macon; Montgomery Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Bullock, southwestern Macon and east central Montgomery Counties through 730 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Victoryland to near Waugh. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Milstead, Shorter, Hardaway, Tysonville, Victoryland, Cross Keys, Mitchell and Cecil. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; Franklin; Tensas HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and southwest Mississippi and northeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL FREDERICK AND NORTHWESTERN CLARKE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF WINCHESTER At 216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Berryville, Inwood, Middleway, Brucetown, Greenwood, Cedar Grove, Gaylord, Clear Brook, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Stephenson, Wadesville, Summit Point, Cedar Hill, Albin and Stringtown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for East Carroll, Madison, Morehouse, Richland, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion; Rankin; Simpson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and southwest Mississippi and northeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Daniels, Dawson, Fergus, Garfield, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Daniels; Dawson; Fergus; Garfield; Hill; Liberty; McCone; Petroleum; Phillips; Prairie; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley; Wibaux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 474 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DAWSON FERGUS GARFIELD HILL LIBERTY MCCONE PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN VALLEY WIBAUX
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry County. In North Carolina, Coastal Brunswick County. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley, Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:29:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-18 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley; Western Kenai Peninsula; Western Prince William Sound Widespread rain is expected to continue through tonight and then another round of rain beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday. Additional rainfall is expected through most of next week. Expected additional rainfall amounts through Wednesday morning: Anchorage Bowl: 0.75" to 1.00" Matanuska Valley: 1.00" to 1.50" Susitna Valley: 0.50" to 1.50" Western Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to 0.50" Eastern Kenai Peninsula: 0.25" to 0.50" Whittier and Portage Valley: 1.0" to 2.0" The prolonged rain event could push small streams and creeks to or slightly above bankfull. Smaller rivers could see water levels rise to bankfull, especially in the Mat-Su Valleys. Water levels along larger rivers are expected to remain below bankfull. The Kenai River is expected to remain at bankfull through next week as heavy rain works its way down into the river. In urban areas, ponding of water and localized flooding on poorly drained roadways is also possible. Please use caution when driving or when recreating along or on area waterways. For additional information and updates to forecasts, please visit www.weather.gov/afc
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Elko County through 545 PM PDT At 501 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong a cluster of thunderstorms from Lee to US-93, south of Clover Valley, moving north/northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ruby Valley, Clover Valley, Secret Pass and Lamoille Canyon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ELKO COUNTY, NV

