Englewood, FL

Woman killed in alligator attack at Florida golf course: Sheriff

By Meredith Deliso
ABC News
 5 days ago
An elderly woman was killed after she fell into a pond along a Florida golf course and was attacked by two alligators, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Friday at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, about 30 miles south of Sarasota.

The woman fell into a pond along the course near her home "and struggled to stay afloat," the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"While in the water two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water," the sheriff's office said.

The woman, who has not been identified by authorities, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An alligator trapper from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded and removed the alligators as part of the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said an 8' 10'' alligator and a 7' 7" alligator seen near the pond were removed. The agency said it is unknown at this time if the alligators were involved in the incident, but that it doesn't plan to remove any additional alligators from the area at this time.

"The FWC and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office will be working jointly on this investigation until cause of death is determined by the Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office," the agency said in a statement.

No further information was released by the sheriff's office amid the investigation.

The Boca Royale Golf and Country Club told ABC News it doesn't have a comment at this time.

The country club is located in a 1,000-acre private gated community that features lakes and nature preserves, according to its website.

Fatal alligator bites are rare. From 1948 to 2021, Florida reported 442 unprovoked bite incidents from alligators, 26 of which resulted in fatalities, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. In the last 10 years, the state has averaged eight unprovoked bites a year that require medical treatment, the agency said.

The likelihood of someone being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly one in 3.1 million, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A man believed to be looking for Frisbees in a lake was killed in a suspected alligator attack in late May in Largo, a city in the Tampa Bay area, police said.

Comments / 14

Denny
4d ago

When will ppl get it, they are killing machines, they need to be taken from ANYWHERE humans are!!! PERIOD!!!! EXCEPT the Rio Grande!! Thank you Andy!!!!👍

Reply
4
Pinkee
4d ago

Sorry but they need to fence that lake in, to avoid further problems. RIP granny. 🕯️💕🙏😳

Reply(4)
6
 

ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Venice man arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen boat

A Venice man is under arrest after a boat reported stolen from Lee County was found in Venice and fled from Venice police boats. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman were on the boat that fled. Deputies say the pursuit began after a boat...
VENICE, FL
KYTV

Missouri Water Patrol reports drowning on Pomme de Terre Lake

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol reports a Bolivar man drowned while swimming on Pomme de Terre Lake on Friday. Investigators identified the victim as Steven Cutbirth, 62. Officers responded to the Point 12 Main Channel around 4 p.m. Friday in Polk County. Investigators say witnesses observed the...
BOLIVAR, MO
CBS News

Pilot arrested after landing plane on Missouri interstate

Grain Valley, Mo. — An intoxicated pilot was arrested after landing a small aircraft early Friday on Interstate 70 southeast of Kansas City, Missouri, after radioing that he had run out of fuel, authorities said. The landing about 2:30 a.m. east of Grain Valley, roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers)...
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
#Alligator#Golf Course#Tampa Bay Area#Violent Crime#Accident#Sheriff#Fwc#The Boca Royale Gol
Calcasieu Parish News

Unidentified Driver Dies in Fiery Crash on I-10 in Louisiana, Speed Suspected as a Factor

Unidentified Driver Dies in Fiery Crash on I-10 in Louisiana, Speed Suspected as a Factor. Louisiana – On July 15, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-10 west near MP 216.5 on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge in St. Charles Parish shortly after 2:30 a.m. An unidentified driver was killed in the crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 International box truck was traveling west on I-10 in the right lane near MP #216.5. At the same time, an unidentified driver was driving a 2012 Toyota Prius in the right lane of I-10 west, approaching the back of the box truck. The front of the Toyota collided with the rear of the box truck for unknown reasons. The Toyota was engulfed in flames as a result of the collision.
LOUISIANA STATE
1010WINS

Missing boy, 4, found dead in NJ park lake

HAMILTON, N.J. (1010 WINS) – A 4-year-old boy was found dead in a lake after going missing at a New Jersey park Thursday, police said. The boy had been missing for less than an hour when police responded to a call around 5 p.m. at John A. Roebling Memorial Park, near Overlook Avenue, in Hamilton Township.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach restaurant faces over $650K in fines after magistrate ruling

Sunset Beach Tropical Grill in Fort Myers Beach faces nearly three-quarters of a million dollars in fines after a special magistrate hearing two weeks ago. Sunset Beach Tropical Grill is popular at the beach, but now the owner of Sunset Beach Tropical Grill is being told he has to pay over $670,000 in fines based on a magistrate’s ruling during a special hearing.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
