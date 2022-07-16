ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Elier Hernandez not in Rangers' Saturday lineup

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Rangers outfielder Elier Hernandez is sitting Saturday in the team's game against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Rays' Yu Chang batting ninth on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Chang will start at second base on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Yandy Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chang for 5.5 FanDuel points on...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Sunday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wade is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Wade for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Rangers' Jonah Heim sitting versus Mariners Sunday

The Texas Rangers did not include Jonah Heim in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Heim will take the Rangers' last game before the All-Star break off while Meibrys Viloria starts at catcher and bats ninth. Heim will carry a .262 batting average into the break, with...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Orioles draft 7-foot pitcher, would be tallest ever in MLB

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles aimed high with their 13th-round draft pick. A full seven feet — and that’s before their new pitching prospect gets on the mound. The O’s selected 7-foot left-hander Jared Beck from Saint Leo University with the first pick in Round 13 of baseball’s amateur draft Wednesday. If Beck makes it to the majors, he’d pass 6-foot-11 pitchers Sean Hjelle and Jon Rauch as the tallest player in major league history. Beck struck out 105 batters in 68 1/3 innings for Division II Saint Leo this season, posting a 3.95 ERA. He’s also pitched summer ball for the Savannah Bananas, where he stood out on a minor league club focused more on wacky entertainment than player development.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
numberfire.com

Reds-Cardinals postponed on Sunday

Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to inclement weather. Sunday's clash between the Reds and Cardinals has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up on Saturday, September 17th as part of a doubleheader.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Sunday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will catch for right-hander Gerrit Cole on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Chris Sale and Boston. Jose Trevino returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Higashioka for 6.6 FanDuel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Detroit's Victor Reyes batting second on Sunday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes will start in right field on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Shane Bieber and Cleveland. Miguel Cabrera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.3 FanDuel points on Sunday....
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Randal Grichuk in Rockies' lineup Sunday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Grichuk is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Grichuk for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.5...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Kole Calhoun
numberfire.com

Yankees' Gleyber Torres batting fourth on Sunday

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Torres will start at second base on Sunday and bat fourth versus left-hander Chris Sale and Boston. Josh Donaldson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Torres for 11.0 FanDuel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Twins' Jose Miranda batting seventh on Sunday

Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Miranda will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Gio Urshela returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Miranda for 8.5 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim not in Padres' Sunday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim is being replaced at shortstop by C.J. Abrams versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 321 plate appearances this season, Kim has a .243 batting average with a .695 OPS, 5 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Leury Garcia batting seventh for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Garcia will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Chris Archer and the Twins. A.J. Pollock moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 6.8 FanDuel points...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ops#The Seattle Mariners
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' David Peralta batting fifth on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Peralta will start in left field on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Jordan Luplow returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peralta for 9.4 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Darick Hall not in Phillies' Sunday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Rhys Hoskins versus Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. In 63 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .262 batting average with an .827 OPS, 4 home runs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Willson Contreras catching for Cubs on Sunday

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Contreras will catch for right-hander Adrian Sampson on Sunday and bat second versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets. Yan Gomes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 11.8 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

A.J. Pollock sitting for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Sunday with Leury Garcia starting in left field. Garcia will bat seventh versus right-hander Chris Archer and the Twins. numberFire's models project Garcia for 6.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nationals' Ehire Adrianza batting eighth on Sunday

Washington Nationals infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Adrianza will start at third base on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and Atlanta. Tres Barrera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.0 FanDuel points on Sunday....
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Oakland's Stephen Piscotty batting eighth Sunday

The Oakland Athletics listed Stephen Piscotty as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Piscotty will bat eight and handle designated hitting duties Sunday while Sheldon Neuse sits. Piscotty has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.1 fantasy points against the Astros.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Lars Nootbaar sitting for Cardinals Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Lars Nootbaar in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Nootbaar will take the afternoon off while Corey Dickerson starts in right field and bats eighth against Cincinnati. Nootbaar has made 101 plate appearances in his second season and has 4...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy