Elier Hernandez not in Rangers' Saturday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Chang will start at second base on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Yandy Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chang for 5.5 FanDuel points on...
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wade is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Wade for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
The Texas Rangers did not include Jonah Heim in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Heim will take the Rangers' last game before the All-Star break off while Meibrys Viloria starts at catcher and bats ninth. Heim will carry a .262 batting average into the break, with...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles aimed high with their 13th-round draft pick. A full seven feet — and that’s before their new pitching prospect gets on the mound. The O’s selected 7-foot left-hander Jared Beck from Saint Leo University with the first pick in Round 13 of baseball’s amateur draft Wednesday. If Beck makes it to the majors, he’d pass 6-foot-11 pitchers Sean Hjelle and Jon Rauch as the tallest player in major league history. Beck struck out 105 batters in 68 1/3 innings for Division II Saint Leo this season, posting a 3.95 ERA. He’s also pitched summer ball for the Savannah Bananas, where he stood out on a minor league club focused more on wacky entertainment than player development.
Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to inclement weather. Sunday's clash between the Reds and Cardinals has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up on Saturday, September 17th as part of a doubleheader.
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka will catch for right-hander Gerrit Cole on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Chris Sale and Boston. Jose Trevino returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Higashioka for 6.6 FanDuel...
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes will start in right field on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Shane Bieber and Cleveland. Miguel Cabrera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.3 FanDuel points on Sunday....
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Grichuk is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Grichuk for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.5...
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Torres will start at second base on Sunday and bat fourth versus left-hander Chris Sale and Boston. Josh Donaldson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Torres for 11.0 FanDuel points...
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Miranda will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Cease and Chicago. Gio Urshela returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Miranda for 8.5 FanDuel points on...
San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim is being replaced at shortstop by C.J. Abrams versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 321 plate appearances this season, Kim has a .243 batting average with a .695 OPS, 5 home runs,...
Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Garcia will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Chris Archer and the Twins. A.J. Pollock moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Garcia for 6.8 FanDuel points...
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Peralta will start in left field on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Jordan Luplow returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peralta for 9.4 FanDuel points...
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (back) is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marsh will start and bat seventh after Mike Trout was taken out with back spasms. In a matchup against left-hander Julio Urias, Marsh's FanDuel salary stands at $2,200.
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Rhys Hoskins versus Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. In 63 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .262 batting average with an .827 OPS, 4 home runs,...
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Contreras will catch for right-hander Adrian Sampson on Sunday and bat second versus left-hander David Peterson and the Mets. Yan Gomes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 11.8 FanDuel...
Chicago White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pollock will move to the bench on Sunday with Leury Garcia starting in left field. Garcia will bat seventh versus right-hander Chris Archer and the Twins. numberFire's models project Garcia for 6.8...
Washington Nationals infielder Ehire Adrianza is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Adrianza will start at third base on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and Atlanta. Tres Barrera moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.0 FanDuel points on Sunday....
The Oakland Athletics listed Stephen Piscotty as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Piscotty will bat eight and handle designated hitting duties Sunday while Sheldon Neuse sits. Piscotty has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.1 fantasy points against the Astros.
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Lars Nootbaar in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Nootbaar will take the afternoon off while Corey Dickerson starts in right field and bats eighth against Cincinnati. Nootbaar has made 101 plate appearances in his second season and has 4...
Comments / 0