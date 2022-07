The annual Nike Peach Jam event is one of the biggest AAU events of the entire year as some of the top recruits descend on South Carolina for the event each July. And this year, a UNC basketball commit is making some noise early on. Five-star guard Simeon Wilcher is off to a fast start for City Rocks in the event. On Saturday, Wilcher flirted with a triple-double as he scored 14 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and 7 assists. He followed that up with a big scoring performance, dropping 30 points on 83% shooting from the field during a game on...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 14 MINUTES AGO