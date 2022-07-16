ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Head of Russia's rebranded McDonald's says French fries producers are turning away Russian buyers: Reuters

By Jyoti Mann
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258vpP_0gi5F5c200
The fries at the rebranded McDonald's in Russia come in plain white packaging with no logo.

Andrea Palasciano/Insider

  • Five or six major French fries producers are unwilling to supply Russia, a Reuters report says.
  • CEO of the rebranded Russian McDonalds, Oleg Paroev, said it was because of "well known events".
  • The rebranded restaurants took French fries off the menu and expect shortages to last until fall.

French fry producers are not accepting orders from Russia, Reuters reported , after a poor local harvest led to a shortage for the rebranded Russian McDonalds, forcing it t0 remove fries from its menu.

Five or six major producers of fries are not willing to supply Russia "due to well known events", the former vice president of transformation at McDonald's Russia, Oleg Paroev, told RBC TV Thursday.

Russia is experiencing difficulties with ramping up local production and Russia's potato harvest is short of what is needed, Paroev told Russian media outlet RBC TV, per the report.

Pareov, now the CEO of Russia's rebranded McDonald's chains, Vkusno & tochka, said headquarters of major French fry producers are in "unfriendly" countries, and won't trade with Russia.

Vkusno & tochka , which translates to "Tasty and that's it," has maintained that it would keep high standards and that customers wouldn't notice a difference, the report says.

The company took French fries off its menu last week and said it expects a shortfall of fries until autumn, citing the poor potato harvest in Russia. Days later the fast-food chain stopped letting customers film and take photos at one of the restaurants without permission.

The rules come after Russian customers posted photos of moldy burger buns and expired sauce on Twitter and Telegram.

McDonald's restaurants in Russia rebranded to Vkusno & tochka in June under new ownership after the American fast-food giant exited the country in May, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Vkusno & tochka did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 39

michael sullivan
2d ago

Russia invaded the Ukraine. The invasion disrupts Ukrainian potato production , the fifth largest producer in the world. Russia , the worlds third largest producer in the world , has a poor crop. Russia has no potatoes for the McDonald’s basically aboandoned as western corporations fled Russia due to the war. The Russian McDonald’s knockoff can’t get potatoes and points at foreign suppliers unwilling to sell to them. Simple solution end the war or stop any vodka production from potatoes. You can’t have your fries, your war and your vodka.

Reply(2)
20
JustAGuy
2d ago

Aww, well, welcome to the new world order that Putin ushered in. Too bad, so sad. Complaints to your great leader will likely get you thrown in jail. 🤷‍♂️

Reply
18
Aaron Hatch
1d ago

I wonder if Russia growing their own potatoes for their vodka? That would be awesome if they couldn’t get any potatoes to make vodka! There would be a lot of crying Russian

Reply(2)
8
Related
Mashed

Another Fast-Food Giant Has Pulled Out Of Russia

The mass exodus of companies from Russia, which insists on waging war on neighboring Ukraine, continues. The war has raged now for nearly five months, claiming the lives of nearly 5,000 Ukrainian civilians and injuring more than 6,000 more, per United Nations. Many companies have ceased operations in the country after the invasion, including McDonald's big move with its Russian restaurants, Adidas, H&M, Carlsberg, Little Caesars, and the huge change Starbucks announced for its Russian locations (per The New York Times).
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fries#Mcdonalds#Ukraine#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Russian#Reuters#Rbc#Vkusno Tochka
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Ukraine army releases bizarre propaganda video thanking Australia for its help stopping Russian 'pests' ... featuring Steve Irwin, Kylie Minogue and Shane Warne

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has paid tribute to Australia's military assistance with a bizarre video celebrating some of our national treasures in a heartwarming message. Australia was one of the first countries to provide combat vehicle and economic support when Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February. As war-torn Ukraine...
WORLD
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

551K+
Followers
36K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy