Arson in southeast Lincoln causes $30,000 in damage

A Lafayette, Indiana man quickly sprung into action to save five children from a burning house after it went up in flames early Monday morning. A camera worn by a police officer arriving on the scene captured the moment Nicholas Bostic, 25, was running out of the home while carrying a 6-year-old child to safety.
A six-year-old boy died days after he was bitten by a rattlesnake while on a family bike ride near Colorado Springs, CBS Colorado reports. A father and his two children were taking a water break in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space when his 6-year-old son ran ahead and was bitten by the snake, the station reported. The boy died a week later.
A 17-year-old Colorado Springs girl whose body was found inside the Walgreens store where she worked had expressed concerns about a 28-year-old coworker who made her uncomfortable because he had a crush on her, according to a police affidavit used to secure the man's arrest in connection with her death.
Authorities in central California recently received numerous 911 calls from worried drivers. On the side of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo was a very strange sight. The calls prompted police and the California Highway Patrol to take to social media. "Yep, it's a coffin. Yep, it was on Santa...
Six months after the mother of his children died from what he claimed was a drug overdose, an Ohio man is behind bars, accused of allegedly beating the victim so severely, she was "internally decapitated." A statement from Cincinnati Police confirms Mayzio Arnold, 25, was arrested and charged with murder...
TWO men were found dead inside a home shortly after they moved into it, according to officials. The victims were identified as Terry White, 57, and Roger Dale Williamson, 36, by Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon. The coroner told local news station WTVA that the men died of carbon monoxide...
An investigation has been launched after a woman flashed her “white privilege card” and took a selfie with a police officer during a traffic stop in Alaska.Mimi Israelah claimed in a Facebook post that she was heading to former president Donald Trump’s rally in Anchorage last Saturday when she was pulled over.She wrote that she had just flown in from California and was “starving and sleepy” at the wheel, admitting that her vehicle was “waving on the road”.When she pulled over, she wrote that “Officer Bo” asked to see her driver’s licence but that she couldn’t find it. Instead,...
An Amtrak train that struck a dump truck Monday in rural Missouri was traveling at 87 mph at the time of impact, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said at a news conference Wednesday. The train began blowing its horn one-fourth of a mile from the intersection as it...
BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
A man was killed when he darted out in front of a semi on the Kansas Turnpike in south Topeka. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on I-470. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Brandon Lummus, 24, was on the right shoulder when he ran out in front of the semi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At least six people have been killed after a dust storm caused a pile-up of 21 vehicles in Montana. Strong winds whipped up the dust and left drivers with “zero visibility” before the “mass casualty crash” on Friday afternoon. Gusts of 60mph were recorded around the...
HYDE PARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A passenger on a motorcycle died in southern Minnesota Saturday evening when the driver swerved to avoid a deer and crashed, authorities said. According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on 350th Avenue in Hyde Park Township. The 44-year-old...
A 37-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter were killed Friday night as flash flooding tore through Buckhorn Canyon in the Masonville area southwest of Fort Collins. The two were caught in a recreational vehicle hit by rising water in Buckhorn Creek. The area was hit with between a half inch to two inches of rain in a half hour, said CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney. "There's nothing to stop it," said local resident Carrie Drovnick. "Even with new growth, it won't stop it." The creek is drainage for area including portions of the burn scar from the Cameron Peak Fire that started...
CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man died after crashing his motorcycle near River Falls Sunday morning.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Thomas Weijk lost control of his motorcycle on a curve of County Road F near 742nd Avenue in Clifton Township.Weijk hit a grove of trees and was ejected. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.
July 17 (UPI) -- A sheriff's office helicopter crashed in New Mexico, killing four people. Three Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office employees and one worker with the county's fire department were died in the crash near Las Vegas, N.M., the sheriff's office posted Saturday afternoon on Twitter. No one survived the crash.
ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
On July 9, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 66.90 on US 191 south of Pinedale, Wyoming. Around 8:05 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2014 Dodge Challenger was headed south on US 191 when the vehicle drifted across the center line and...
At least five people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. More than 20 vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
For an hour, authorities had the residents of two small foothills towns in Boulder County ready to evacuate after a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon ignited a wildfire Sunday morning."Take proactive measures and be prepared to evacuate," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media alert released at 10:40 a.m. An "all clear" messaged was released at 11:40 a.m. Though fire crews were still working on the clearing "hotspots" at the fire scene, the threat to nearby residents had been "mediated," per the sheriff's office.The plane crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A resident "saw or heard" the plane go down, BCSO's Carrie Haverfield told CBS4, and called 9-1-1 at 9:40 a.m.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Authority both identified the crashed plane as a Cessna T337G. The FAA said four people were on board, but the sheriff's office has only confirmed a single fatality at this time. The Boulder County Coroner's Office is responding to the scene. In a Twitter message, the U.S. Forest Service stated it had firefighters at the scene. It reported the wildfire to be one acre in size.
