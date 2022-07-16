Person injured in shooting on Woodshire Drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, July 15.

Police said they responded to the shooting just after 9:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Woodshire Drive. Officers said a person had been shot. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

