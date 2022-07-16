ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Person injured in shooting on Woodshire Drive

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkOhj_0gi5CpnU00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, July 15.

Purvis man faces drug, gun charges in Hattiesburg

Police said they responded to the shooting just after 9:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Woodshire Drive. Officers said a person had been shot. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Police seek help locating missing Hattiesburg man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department released a missing person alert on Monday, July 18 for Hub City resident. Ervin Johnson, 71, aka Porter, is an African-American man standing around 5ft. 7in. tall with brown eyes and gray hair. According to the HPD, he was last seen at...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Assault suspect arrested in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested on multiple assault charges, including assault on a police officer, in Jasper County on Friday. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance call on County Road 812 near the Jones County line around 1:50 p.m. According to the...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Purvis, MS
impact601.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Foot Pursuit

A overnight traffic stop by Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Highway 15 North at Springhill Road led to a foot pursuit with the juvenile driver. The juvenile male, who was driving a passenger vehicle that was taken without permission, ran from deputies following the traffic stop, but was quickly apprehended.
JONES COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Hattiesburg, MS – Harold Sumrall Dies in Three-Car Crash at Cross Creek Pky and US-98

The Lamar County Coroner has since identified the victim as 76-year-old Harold Sumrall, a resident of Hattiesburg. Sumrall’s next of kin have been notified. The Hattiesburg Police Department was called to the scene in the area of US-98 and Cross Creek Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. when a 2013 Ford Escape crashed into a 1986 Plymouth. A 2016 Chevrolet was also involved in the crash.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man saved by neighbor after falling from bridge in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man in Laurel was knocked unconscious after he fell headfirst off a bridge. Jessie Kelly was injured between the pedestrian bridge and the closed vehicle bridge that runs across at 5th Street and Arco Lane. He dropped his cane and was trying to retrieve it when he fell.  “I crossed […]
LAUREL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hattiesburg Police#Woodshire Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
bobgermanylaw.com

Soso, MS – Child Critical After Tree Falls on House in Jones Co

The Jones County Fire Council said that, at about 5:35 a.m., a tree fell on a mobile home in Soso, and pinned a child to their bed. Upon their arrival, fire crews from the Hebron, Calhoun, and Soso Volunteer Fire Departments discovered a young child being crushed under the tree’s weight.
SOSO, MS
WDAM-TV

2 arrested after meth, firearm seized during drug bust in Sunrise

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were arrested in Forrest County Monday after illegal drugs were seized from a home during a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team carried out the search warrant at a residence in the Sunrise community.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLBT

UPDATE: Hattiesburg man dead, Forrest Co. deputy injured in altercation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was shot and killed tonight after an alleged altercation left one Forrest County deputy injured. The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, at a residence on South Chancellor Street in the Palmer’s Crossing community. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting with Forrest County deputy

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was killed in a shooting that involved a Forrest County deputy on Thursday, July 14. Hattiesburg Patriot News Media reported the shooting happened on the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was reportedly being served with a writ that would commit him for mental […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Neighbor may have saved man from drowning in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A neighbor helped to save a man’s life after he fell 12 feet below a bridge in Laurel on Wednesday, July 13. The Laurel Leader Call reported Thomas Reginald Smith was outside of his apartment when he watched Jessie Kelly fall from a bridge at 5th Street and Arco Lane. Kelly […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Train stopped throughout Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mechanical issues have stopped a train dead on its tracks in Ellisville. Currently, most access points to cross the tracks are not passable except through South Front Street and the Mississippi 590 Bypass, both in Ellisville. At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Jones County Emergency Management Agency...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

2 men wanted in Hattiesburg fraud investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find two men in connection to an ongoing credit card fraud investigation. Police released surveillance pictures of the suspects. They said the two men used stolen credit cards at the Walmart on U.S. 98 on July 3, 2022. If anyone...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Purvis man arrested on drug, weapon charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 32-year-old Purvis man was arrested on drug and weapon charges Thursday afternoon after trying to flee a traffic stop on foot. Hattiesburg police officers and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents arrested Ashton Dantzler near Fourth Street and 25th Avenue about 4:30 p.m. Officers seized a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD nab car burglar in act

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police caught him breaking into a vehicle. Jamerrel Jones, 44, was was arrested by Hattiesburg police and charged with one count of auto burglary after being caught in the act in the 400 block of Broadway Drive shortly after midnight Wednesday.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy