ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

This NC university is offering a free one-time tuition scholarship

By Courtney Ingalls
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGwF9_0gi5CfDS00
File photo (QuinceCreative / 254 images / Pixabay)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City State University has announced they are offering a free one-time scholarship valued up to $1,000.

According to a media release, this scholarship is available for new transfer, new military and military-affiliated, and readmitted students who have stopped out for at least one semester; regardless of their GPA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ixfr0_0gi5CfDS00
ECSU is offering a one-time free tuition scholarship. (Photo Credit: Elizabeth City State University)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02uRhb_0gi5CfDS00
ECSU is offering a one-time free tuition scholarship. (Photo Credit: Elizabeth City State University)

In addition to this tuition scholarship, the university announced in the spring that they are awarding a $1,000 housing grant to students who live on campus this upcoming school year.

“ECSU is ranked the #1 most affordable;e four-year HB“ECSU is the #1 most affordable four-year HBCU in the nation, and we’re combining our housing grant with this tuition grant so our new transfer, military, and readmitted scholars can graduate with little-to-no student debt,” says ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon.

“Many families were impacted by COVID, so students will be able to set aside their worries about cost, become part of our Viking family, and dream about their future.”

Students who are interested must apply and submit all official transcripts by August 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Eggleston Planning Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Wellness Center In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—After nearly 20 years of delivering its mission on the Peninsula, the non-profit agency Eggleston has invested more than $2.3 million to continue to provide key services to adults with disabilities. They recently opened the Eggleston Wellness Center, located at 645 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News and purchased two homes for their residential services program.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WITN

Two Eastern Carolina counties to get expanded internet access

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina counties are among 12 in the state to be getting high-speed internet thanks to state grants. Chowan County (ATMC: Focus Broadband) and Bertie County (Spectrum Southeast, LLC) are the two Eastern Carolina counties that Gov. Roy Cooper says are set to receive high-speed internet.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Education
Defense One

A Success in Norfolk Should Also Be a Warning

When it comes to hardening military infrastructure against climate change, the good news is that a Norfolk, Virginia, flood-control effort and some other projects are coming to fruition. The bad news is that far too little work is underway elsewhere—and while major construction projects can take a decade to complete, floods and extreme weather are already here and will get worse. As lawmakers debate the 2023 budget request, they must remember that the kind of resilience and energy-efficiency efforts proposed by the Departments of Defense, State, and Homeland Security are not just urgent but overdue and in need of acceleration.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Gpa#Ecsu#Hbcu#Viking
WITN

Martin County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County woman is celebrating after winning $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Helen Holley, of Robersonville, tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize. Holley bought her lucky $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from the Circle K on...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
Virginia Business

Norfolk apartment community sells for $12.4M

104-apartment community acquired by Cleghorn Capital. Cleghorn Capital purchased a 104-unit apartment community in Norfolk from Israeli investment fund Valore for $12.8 million, Marcus & Millichap announced July 7. Valore at Southern Park, located at 7922 Old Ocean View Road, has three buildings, each with two stories, and was built...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

COVID-19 count is rising: Protect yourself

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If you have big plans for the weekend, health officials say with COVID-19 variants spreading rapidly it would be a good to have a face mask on hand. Two local health officials offer differing views, but they do agree on one thing: protect yourself.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head Mayor spearheads push for criminal penalties on beach holes

Troubled by years of seeing potentially dangerous holes left on North Carolina beaches, Nags Head Mayor Ben Cahoon is reaching out to the state’s coastal communities asking if they would support a statewide law that would create criminal penalties for violations. Currently each municipality enforces bans on the deep...
NAGS HEAD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
peninsulachronicle.com

Lidl To Close One Of Its Peninsula Stores

NEWPORT NEWS-The Germany-based discount grocery chain Lidl is permanently closing one of its Peninsula locations. Local Lidl fans won’t be happy, but the rumors are true. Known for its “suspiciously low-priced groceries, puzzling prices, and undeniable quality,” Lidl has decided to close one of its stores in Newport News later this summer.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Travel Maven

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Virginia are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS 17

CBS 17

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy