Today, firefighters in Hunt County are battling a 19-acre fire northeast of Greenville. The Texas A&M Forest Service reported the blaze active but contained as of late this afternoon. The fire is one of several that have popped up around the region during the ongoing heat wave. A small, half-acre fire east of Paris was extinguished earlier today. Outdoor burning has been banned in Hunt, Delta, Hopkins and most other Northeast Texas counties.

HUNT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO