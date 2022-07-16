ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Firefighters rescue 3 cats, 3 dogs from burning home in Eugene

By FOX 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Springfield Fire crews rescued three cats and three dogs from a burning home in Eugene...

Impairment suspected in crash on Hwy 20 near Sweet Home, 2 injured

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on Highway 20 near Sweet Home on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway at milepost 33. OSP said a commercial motor vehicle was traveling west on the highway when it left the roadway, crashed down a steep embankment before coming to a rest near the Santiam River.
SWEET HOME, OR
Police convince threatening suspect to surrender peacefully

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who locked himself in a van and attempted to commit suicide by cop was arrested without harm to the suspect or officers last Sunday night, Eugene police said. The Eugene Police Department says that just after 11 p.m. on July 17, an officer was dispatched...
EUGENE, OR
COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH HIGHWAY 20 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (July 18, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5:59 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 milepost 33 near Sweet Home. A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was west...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, OR
Driver arrested, passenger killed in Linn County crash

LYONS, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday night. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency crews responded to Highway 226 near milepost 21 around 6:20 p.m. Officials said the driver of a grey Infiniti was traveling south when it drove off onto the right...
LINN COUNTY, OR
2 dead after vehicle crashes into power pole near Lyons

LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died early Saturday morning when their vehicle crashed head-on into a power pole near Lyons. Around 2:41 a.m., deputies and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Lyons-Mill City Drive, east of Lyons in Linn County, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported.
LYONS, OR
ARREST AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 226 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR, (July 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Keizer woman faces manslaughter charge in fatal crash near Lyons

A Keizer woman is lodged in the Linn County Jail on a second-degree manslaughter charge after an alleged fatal drunk-driving crash on Highway 226 Saturday night, July 16, according to authorities. Mikhail Ermolenko, 30, of Salem, was killed in the wreck. He was a passenger in an Infiniti vehicle driven...
LYONS, OR
Water Obstruction McKenzie River near Eugene, July 18

07/15/2022 – Water Obstruction: McKenzie River one mile downstream from Armitage Park – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch. A large gravel bar has formed that obstructs nearly the entire river width. There is currently NO navigable channel for power boats. Those in drifting watercraft will likely have to exit their vessel and carry it over or around the gravel bar in order to pass. Caution is advised if you choose to navigate this portion of the river. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please follow the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene Police seeks to ID suspects in burglary investigation

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying suspects in a burglary investigation. The burglary occurred at a residence in the 1400 block of Kincaid around 6:15 p.m. on June 23, 2022. "A victim came home to find the residence had been burglarized...
EUGENE, OR
Stand By Me Day Celebration is Back in Oregon This Weekend

In honor of the 36th anniversary of the release of Stand By Me, the yearly event is back and just days away. Said to be the biggest celebration yet, the Linn County Historical Museum and the historic town of Brownsville are busy putting the final touches now. Fans of the classic movie come from all over the world to enjoy the event in Brownsville. The Linn County Historical Museum recently mentioned the pandemic had slowed them down for two years, but they are back now and better than ever. The event takes place on Saturday, July 23rd this year.
BROWNSVILLE, OR
Family, friends honor the life of young man killed in hit-and-run

EUGENE, Ore -- The loved ones of a young man killed in a hit-and-run in West Eugene are honoring his life, and urging parents to communicate with their children. Sam Moye, 19, was on his bike when he was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver, who has since been brought into custody.
EUGENE, OR
Gravel bar on McKenzie River blocks passage

EUGENE, Ore. -- A large gravel bar has formed on McKenzie River and is blocking passage down the river, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The gravel bar currently sits about one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch, officials say. They add the bar is large enough to block nearly the entire width of the river, and say there is absolutely no navigable channel for power boats.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Eugene Airport dealing with heavy traffic due to local events

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Airport is experiencing more traffic due to the World Athletics Championships and other events in the Lane County area. Cathryn Stephens, the director of the Eugene Airport, says they’ve had 36% more travelers in June of this year than they did in June of 2019. She said that had a lot to do with the U.S. Track and Field Championships being held in Eugene, as well as the Bach Festival and Oregon Country Fair. Stephens added the last week was also very busy with people arriving for the World Athletics Championships.
EUGENE, OR

