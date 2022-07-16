Former Boston University star Javante McCoy shining in Summer League

"I don’t doubt my skills at all. I know I belong here."

Javante McCoy drives past Brady Manek and JT Thor. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Coming into Summer League action, former Boston University standout Javante McCoy was a relatively under-the-radar prospect outside of Patriot League circles.

He’s made a name for himself nationally in recent weeks, averaging 10 points on 51 percent shooting in just 18.7 minutes over six games for the summer Lakers. Fans all over are starting to admire a player regulars at Case Gymnasium have marveled at for years.

One night in Summer League, he finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and two blocks in 19 minutes. Another, he chipped in 14 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. He’s done a bit of everything and has consistently flaunted a silky and comfortable stroke.

Putting up big-time numbers is nothing new for the 24-year-old McCoy, a 6-foot-5 sharpshooter who attended Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire. He was a catalyst as the Terriers qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2020. Last season, he averaged 17.4 points per game and garnered first-team All-Patriot League recognition.

Even so, he understood it was unlikely he would hear his name called on draft night. According to Real GM, five BU players have spent time in the NBA: Raja Bell, Ken Boyd, Jim Garvin, John Holland, and Gary Blummer. Bell had a long career, while the others all played four years or fewer.

McCoy, who grew up in Milwaukee and started his high school career in Texas, hasn’t let his undrafted status stop him from pursuing his dream. If anything, it’s fueled him even more.

He recently signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers, according to The Boston Globe‘s Greg Levinsky, which guarantees him a training camp invitation. Only time will tell how his NBA career unfolds, but he’s grateful for the chance to prove himself.

In the meantime, he’s thrilled to be doing what he loves on a grand stage at Summer League.

“It’s a blessing, a dream come true,” McCoy told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “I don’t doubt my skills at all. I know I belong here. I know I can get to where I want to go to. It’s just a matter of going out there and making the most of my opportunities.”