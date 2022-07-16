ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of dealing drugs near school in Asheville

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of dealing drugs has been arrested in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were patrolling Grananda Street when they made contact with Cedric Quentin Reaves, 38, Thursday.

Officers found Reaves in possession of a stolen gun, 2.25 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.06 pounds of fentanyl, 170.06 grams of crack cocaine, 90 pills of oxycodone and $10,442.

He was charged with the following:

  • trafficking in opium or heroin
  • habitual felon
  • possession of firearm by felon
  • possession of stolen firearm
  • trafficking in methamphetamine by possession (level III)
  • trafficking in opium or heroin by possession (level III)
  • trafficking in cocaine by possession (level I)
  • PWISD schedule II – four counts
  • PWISDschedule VI – two counts
  • PWISD a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
  • felony maintain a vehicle for controlled substances – two counts
  • felony possession of schedule VI

Reaves is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $675,000 bond.

