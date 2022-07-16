ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

2 dead, 1 home destroyed in flash floods

By Colleen Flynn
 3 days ago

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Flash flooding in the Cameron Peak burn scar area killed a woman and juvenile girl and destroyed a home Friday evening.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said multiple reports of flash flooding came in just before 5 p.m. in the Glen Haven and Crystal Mountain areas outside Fort Collins.

Buckhorn Road was washed out near mile marker 25 along with several bridges and culverts from significant flooding in the Crystal Mountain/Buckhorn area.

2 killed in floods on Cameron Peak Fire burn scar

A camping trailer was reported being washed out in the middle to upper Buckhorn area, LCSO said, and at approximately 7:30 p.m., officials located a woman and juvenile female who had been killed. Officials continue to work on recovery efforts but it is believed no one else has been completely cut off.

    Day after deadly flash flooding in Cameron Peak burn scar area (Photo credit: KDVR)
    Day after flash flood killed a woman and girl in Cameron Peak burn scar area (Photo credit: KDVR)
    Deadly flash floods in Cameron Peak burn scar area (Photo credit: KDVR)
    Recovery and cleanup after deadly flash floods in Cameron Peak burn scar area (Photo credit: KDVR)
    Damage can be seen the day after deadly flash floods hit the Cameron Peak burn scar area (Photo credit: KDVR)

A residential home in the 700 block of Granite Road was destroyed, but all people associated with the home have been accounted for and are unharmed. LCSO said no one has been reported missing, as of Saturday morning. Some roads are inaccessible by vehicle but residents should be able to walk in and out, LCSO said.

The Larimer County Damage Assessment Team and a debris contractor are expected to work on the area Sunday.

