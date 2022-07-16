ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Albert Pujols starting Saturday for St. Louis

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Saturday in the team's...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Matt Carpenter gets absolute hero treatment from Yankees fans over insane night vs the Red Sox

The New York Yankees have given Matt Carpenter’s career a second wind. Carpenter has been nothing but an absolute monster at the plate since he signed a one-year deal with the Yankees that’s worth $2 million back in May. On Saturday night against rivals Boston Red Sox at home, Carpenter blessed the Yankees again with an insane performance just to add to his snowballing legend in The Big Apple.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Former No. 1 pick sent down to minor leagues

A number of top prospects have debuted in Major League Baseball in 2022 and found quick success. Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not one of them. The team on Sunday decided to address that. The Tigers announced that they have demoted Torkelson to Triple-A, where he will begin...
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FanSided

FOX airs shockingly insensitive promo during Yankees-Red Sox

Saturday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was a nationally-televised vehicle. The hope was the bitter rivals would pick up where they left off in Friday’s thrilling season-opener, when Boston won in improbable fashion in extra innings after the Yankees (repeatedly) failed to come through with runners in scoring position late in the game.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Chris Sale has brutal quote about his latest injury

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been plagued by injury all season, with the latest coming in Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees. Sale confirmed after the game that he suffered a fractured pinky finger after being struck by a line drive in Sunday’s defeat. The injury occurred in what was only Sale’s second start off the injured list after missing the first three months of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Ump job: Braves, Matt Olson get completely hosed with awful called third strike

The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson were jobbed out by the home plate umpire on a horrendous strike three call. An umpire making a bad call behind home plate has become a common occurrence in MLB games this season. Look how many times New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected this year for arguing about the strike zone. Well, there was one call that was pretty egregious, but it did not involve a low strike.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
ClutchPoints

Justin Verlander boosts HOF resume, pulls off feat no one has ever done before in MLB history

Justin Verlander is aging like a fine wine. At 39 years old, the Houston Astros veteran pitcher is still putting together an elite season, even capping the first half of the 2022 MLB campaign with an on-brand sterling performance that baseball fans have become so used to seeing from the two-time Cy Young award winner. […] The post Justin Verlander boosts HOF resume, pulls off feat no one has ever done before in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops surprising stance on robot umpires in MLB

Few player have a harder time dealing with an inconsistent strike zone than Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees outfielder is a 6’7″ behemoth of a man that towers over the catcher and umpires, which makes calling balls and strikes against him that much more difficult. In truth,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#Rbi
FanSided

4 ways the St. Louis Cardinals can win the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of the playoff race and could use some boosts to their roster, here is how they can win the MLB Trade Deadline. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the thick of a division race with the Milwaukee Brewers and hanging onto a Wild Card spot at the moment. Any given night, the Redbirds can look like a team that could compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Atlanta Braves, and other days their roster holes stop them from reaching their potential. If the club is serious about making a run in 2022, which they are more than capable of, there are a few moves the club needs to make.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Should the St. Louis Cardinals trade for Juan Soto?

The St. Louis Cardinals might have the prospects needed to acquire Juan Soto, but is it worth shaking up the team’s foundation?. The Washington Nationals are listening to offers for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, who rejected the Nationals’ offer of a 15-year, $440 million salary, which would have made him the highest-paid player in baseball history. While many teams are likely salivating over the idea of trading for the 23-year-old phenom, the Cardinals are one of the few teams that could have enough impact on the farm to make a deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Sunday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wade is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. Our models project Wade for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy