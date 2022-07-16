'Black Lotus' Taps Frank Grillo for High-Octane Action Thriller

Could you survive 50 days in complete isolation, inside a sleek, pristinely white futuristic room, for five million dollars? You have no contact with the outside world. No way to talk to your friends, family, and loved ones. No way of knowing what's happening outside the four corners of your world. Only you, your thoughts, and, if you're lucky, your lover — all trapped together, along with a looming, imposing robotic voice keeping everything in check. That's the question posed in The Immaculate Room, the latest movie from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19), which sees Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch as a seemingly-perfect couple who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in the title-bearing expanse for their chance at securing a multi-million fortune. Of course, nothing is ever quite as simple as it seems, especially in the movies, and the upcoming thriller's suspenseful new trailer makes it clear that this mind-bending private experiment is set to have its fair share of locked-in trouble.

