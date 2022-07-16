ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Black Lotus' Taps Frank Grillo for High-Octane Action Thriller

By Britta DeVore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadline recently broke the news that Frank Grillo is going to be knocking some skulls together as he’s been tapped to join the cast of the explosively high-octane film, Black Lotus. Helmed by Todor Chapkanov (Viking Quest), the feature will star eleven-time world kickboxing champion, Rico Verhoeven, in a movie that’s...

Collider

'Insidious 5' Gets Release Date With Patrick Wilson Directing

There have been some great modern horror franchises in the last decade that have haunted the genre. While most fans will point to The Conjuring as one of the best, you arguably wouldn’t have that James Wan classic without Insidious. The franchise has been dormant for almost half a decade and there's been a lot devolvement with the fifth film over the last few years, but now Insidious 5 has an official release date. This underrated horror franchise is returning to theaters on July 7, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Immaculate Room' Trailer Pushes Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch to Their Limits

Could you survive 50 days in complete isolation, inside a sleek, pristinely white futuristic room, for five million dollars? You have no contact with the outside world. No way to talk to your friends, family, and loved ones. No way of knowing what's happening outside the four corners of your world. Only you, your thoughts, and, if you're lucky, your lover — all trapped together, along with a looming, imposing robotic voice keeping everything in check. That's the question posed in The Immaculate Room, the latest movie from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19), which sees Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch as a seemingly-perfect couple who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in the title-bearing expanse for their chance at securing a multi-million fortune. Of course, nothing is ever quite as simple as it seems, especially in the movies, and the upcoming thriller's suspenseful new trailer makes it clear that this mind-bending private experiment is set to have its fair share of locked-in trouble.
MOVIES
Collider

First 'Nope' Reactions Call Jordan Peele's Movie Indescribable, Divisive, and Terrifying

Jordan Peele's name has become synonymous with jaw-dropping and creative horror films like Get Out and Us, so it should come as no surprise that his next venture as a writer-director has been met with rave reviews from critics. Nope is set to blend horror with sci-fi and mystery when it officially premieres in theaters later this month, and if the first handful of trailers were any indication—it's going to be an unforgettable movie-going experience.
MOVIES
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Eddie Murphy to Star in Prime Video's Holiday Comedy 'Candy Cane Lane'

Eddie Murphy undoubtedly conquered the box office in the late 90s and early 2000s, now the Emmy winner seems to have his eyes set on conquering the streaming world with his three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios. The comedy great is ready to kick off work on the first picture of that deal with the holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane where he will wear double hats as a producer and leading man, Deadline has revealed.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Broadway Stars Who Transferred to the Silver Screen

Many of the favorite actors in popular television series and feature films actually had their start on the Broadway stage. And, before the exponential growth of technology that now allows people to be found all across the globe through apps such as TikTok and casting websites open to the public, many of the film stars of olden times were raised on the stage.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Ted Lasso’s Nate Shows Us a Different Kind of Toxic Masculinity

Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammad) is initially introduced in Season 1 of Ted Lasso as a kind man that Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) and his cronies on the Richmond team harass for fun. Nate is the team’s kit man and is often a punching bag for the more juvenile members of the team. But when Ted (Jason Sudeikis) becomes the team's coach he starts shaking things up for Richmond in a major way and that includes helping Nathan to combat the harassment and learn to stand tall. Throughout Season 1 Nate is a positive force on the team and by the end he is fully brought into the fold not only as a friend to the team but with a promotion to the role of assistant coach. It seems Nate is on the up and up but Season 2 proves his trajectory is far from what we may have expected.
TV SERIES
Collider

How 'Psych's Commentary on Remakes Created an Iconic Episode

When it comes to humor and homage in your everyday murder mystery comedy TV show, nothing stands out quite like Psych. The show is full of original jokes and characters that play off each other hilariously well. Importantly, however, the show also leans heavily into parody, and its commentaries are equal parts funny and smart. This is especially true in Season 8 when Psych decided to comment on how best to do a remake – by remaking one of their episodes. Season 8, Episode 3, "Cloudy... With a Chance of Improvement,” was borne from a desire to remake a less-than-stellar episode of Season 1, “Cloudy... With a Chance of Murder,” and tap into the concept’s full potential by giving the story a second look.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why the DCEU Needs to Introduce Ambush Bug

Quick - which comic book character is a little nuts, never shuts up, is consistently breaking the fourth wall, and turns 40 this year?. If you said Deadpool, congratulations. You're wrong. Mr. Wade Winston Wilson is only 31. If you said Ambush Bug, then real, free of sarcasm, congratulations!. Ambush...
COMICS
Collider

Here's How 'House of the Dragon' Emerged Victorious in The War of the Five Pitches

In 2016, after Game of Thrones Season 6 wrapped up, the announcement of the series wrapping up after Season 8 followed. HBO was then in a spot to decide which project could follow the cultural phenomenon coming out of George R.R. Martin’s work. At that point in its history of four decades, the network had never made a spin-off series — in fact, the original series was launched as an underdog, and the glory it rose to wasn’t initially expected by the makers. So, making a spin-off was a crucial point for both HBO and Martin.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4: Who Is C?

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 4 of Westworld.Westworld is halfway through its final season, and showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy seem to be wasting no time in delivering another batch of time-twisting reveals. The show is known for hiding its nonlinear storytelling from viewers in order to deliver mind-bending surprises; the season’s fourth episode, "Generation Loss," is another whopper. This time, Westworld newcomer Aurora Perrineau and her character “C” are at the center of this past Sunday’s reveal.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why 'Dead to Me's Dysfunctional Friendship Is its Most Compelling Aspect

It’s been two years since the car-crashing, swimming pool-drowning, body-burying duo of Jen and Judy was last on our TV screens in the Emmy nominated Netflix comedy-drama Dead to Me. Fans of the show got good news with the recent announcement that Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will be returning this fall as the crime-dodging partners for the show's third and final season.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

10 Best Novels of 2022 (So Far), According to Goodreads

2022 is shaping up to be a good year for fiction. Literary heavyweights Mohsin Hamid and Hanya Yanagihara have published new novels, while Polish author Olga Tokarczuk's acclaimed The Books of Jacob has been translated into English for the first time. Booker Prize-winner Julian Barnes is also set to release his latest work Elizabeth Finch in August.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

All Baz Luhrmann Movies, Ranked According to Metacritic

With his constant jump cuts, colorful costume design, and musical tastes that range from the classical to the modern, it's hard to find a filmmaker as unique while also as purely kinetic as Baz Luhrmann. Over the course of his long career he has been praised and criticized for his style, and has been called both an auteur, as well as a hack in good measure.
MOVIES
Collider

Sylvester Stallone Wants His ‘Rocky’ Rights Back

When you think of Sylvester Stallone, you think of a person who will not pull any punches. He is certainly not doing that in his recent dispute with Rocky producer, Irwin Winkler. The 76-year-old actor has begun to voice his frustration about his lack of ownership rights on franchises like Rocky - a film he helped to make famous when he starred in it.
MOVIES
Collider

'Hocus Pocus' Cast: Where Are They Now?

The Halloween movie genre cannot be defined without Hocus Pocus, an unintended consequence of the 1993 film that flopped in theaters. With its massive success, Disney has finally produced a sequel with all three Sanderson Sisters and Billy Butcherson returning. The big-name stars of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones have maintained reputations throughout Hollywood since the film's release over 25 years ago. Their careers were dominantly established before the film, but its young cast provided the foundation for its success.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
MUSIC
Collider

'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Declares His Love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ Community

Where there are living, breathing characters there are ships, and where there are ships there are heroes like critically acclaimed SAG-nominee Brett Gelman to officially stan — with consent — your faves. After the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, and after actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been making the social media circuit. On July 17, comedian and absolute legend, Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his advocacy of both the LGBTQ+ community and Byler, but with a very important caveat.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

From 'A Fish Called Wanda' to 'Die Hard': The Best Movies of 1988

Every year, there are great films, overlooked films, and smash hits. However, if you look at the films of 1988, it feels like a completely different industry than the one we have in 2021. Throughout this particular year in history, film fans were treated to a wide variety of comedies, dramas, action blockbusters, and experimental auteur-driven projects. It was simply an embarrassment of riches.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Gray Man’ Review: Ryan Gosling’s Amusing Spy Can’t Save the Russo Brothers’ Mediocre Thriller

When Joe and Anthony Russo started directing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they felt like an odd choice for a world that already had films from directors like Kenneth Branagh, Joe Johnston, and Shane Black. At the time, they were known for their work in comedy, having written and directed 2002’s Welcome to Collinwood, directed 2006’s You, Me and Dupree, and working on some of the best comedy series of the 2000s-2010s, like Arrested Development, Community, and Happy Endings. But the Russo brothers thrived in the MCU, directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.
MOVIES

