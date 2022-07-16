ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Person shot at apartments near Kennewick middle school Friday evening

By Annette Cary
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBsHB_0gi57xQW00

A person was shot Friday evening not far from Park Middle School in Kennewick, according to police reports.

Several people called 911 just after 7 p.m. saying multiple shots had been fired in the area of an apartment complex on the 1100 block of W. 10th Ave.

They found a male with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. No information was available as to whether he was a teen or an adult.

His injury did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

A week earlier a teen was shot at the Garden Vista Mobile Home Park on the 400 block of East 10th Ave. and survived.

Kennewick police are asking anyone with information on the Friday evening shooting to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

Comments / 1

Related
KEPR

Police investigating early morning shooting in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. — The Kennewick Police department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning. At around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of N Tweedt St for multiple reports of gunshots. KPD confirmed they found several shell casings and other evidence of a weapon being...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Two Hurt After Gunfire at One Kennewick Apt Complex

(Kennewick, WA) -- A pool party at one Kennewick apartment complex turns violent after an argument breaks the gathering up on the 1100 Block West 10th Ave Friday and leads to gunfire. When the argument happened, two groups that were at the gathering split up and went to separate locations. Police say one group sought out and found the other group and opened fire hitting one male. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another victim was hurt as well. His injuries were said to be minor. Police have identified a suspect but so far no arrests. If you have any information, call Kennewick Police Department non-emergency dispatch.
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Kennewick PD: Shell casings recovered from scene of overnight shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives are seeking information about a shooting that was reported early on Monday morning on a residential Kennewick road surrounded by apartment buildings. According to an announcement from the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 600-block of N Tweedt St at 1:40 a.m. on...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man released after sentence of time-served in I-82 shooting near Yakima

A Tri-Cities man accused of shooting at a driver on Interstate 82 in January has been sentenced to time served on lesser charges. Julio Cesar Herrera Jr., 24, of Pasco pleaded guilty to eluding police and possessing a stolen motor vehicle last week in Yakima County Superior Court. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device in the Jan. 31 incident.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Suspects identified in robbery, assault near Othello

OTHELLO — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two suspects allegedly involved in a robbery and assault Monday near Othello. Gloria Romero, a 41-year-old Othello resident, was booked into jail for first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and second-degree theft. The second suspect, 36-year-old Michael J....
OTHELLO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Park Middle School#W 10th Ave
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect charged in stabbing of Sunnyside woman

Prosecutors charged a Yakima Valley man with second-degree assault in a woman’s stabbing on May 12. Miguel Almaguer Flores, 26, also was charged with felony violation of a no-contact order in the incident in Sunnyside. Court records initially listed Flores as a Sunnyside resident, but charging documents identified him...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Nationwide Report

47-year-old Feliciano Rodriguez Lara dead, 51-year-old Serafin Perez-Ledesma injured in a wreck (Walla Walla, WA)

Authorities identified 47-year-old Feliciano Rodriguez Lara, of Walla Walla, as the man who lost his life and 51-year-old Serafin Perez-Ledesma, from Milton-Freewater, as the man who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident on Friday night between College Place and Milton-Freewater. The fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on State Route 125...
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Talk KIT

One Dead One Under Arrest After Mabton Shooting

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a murder reported Sunday at a home in Mabton. Deputies say they were called to the 5300 block of Sunnyside Mabton Road where they found a 30-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. An investigation found 30-year-old Mathew Rand of Grandview entered the home uninvited as he was carrying a gun in his waistband. Deputies say the homeowner, 47-year-old Jon Ray Bonewell Jr. and Rand went outside where a fight started. They say Bonewell then shot Rand after he refused to drop his gun. That's what the investigation at the scene found. But it took an odd twist after authorties began speaking with the homeowner, Bonewell.
MABTON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Unsecured forklift falls out of trailer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to secure their loads after a forklift flew out of a trailer on July 18. A truck was pulling a flatbed trailer on Pasco-Kahlotus Road when the driver lost control, according to FCSO. The trailer subsequently...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mabton man accused of killing man outside his home

A Mabton man is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder after Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say he shot a man at his home Sunday night. Jon Ray Bonewell Jr., 47, is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail following a preliminary appearance hearing Monday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
2K+
Followers
143
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy