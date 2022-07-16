ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Woman dead after falling into pond with alligators at golf club

By Garrett Phillips
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after falling into a pond with alligators at a...

TheDailyBeast

Elderly Woman Falls Into Florida Pond and Is Killed by Gators

An elderly Florida woman fell into a pond near her home at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club and was killed by alligators who grabbed her as she struggled in the water. WINK reports that the unidentified woman’s body was recovered, and two gators—one almost 9 feet long—were removed from the pond by state wildlife experts. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission noted that alligators “become more visible when temperatures rise because their metabolism increases and they will begin to seek prey items such as fish, snakes, turtles, birds and small mammals.”
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Watch as lightning bolt leaves two vehicles ‘fried’ while driving on I-75 in Florida

A terrifying lightning strike “fried” two vehicles traveling on Interstate 75 in Florida, including one driven by a sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, as “an intense thunderstorm” moved into the Sun City Center area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sun City Center is about 25 miles southeast of Tampa.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
102.5 The Bone

Garbage company worker killed when truck blade closed on his head in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — A garbage company worker was killed on Tuesday when the truck blade closed on his head in Florida. According to a statement from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office obtained by WTSP, Leroy Firestone, 58, was on the ladder doing some maintenance on the hydraulics of one of the garbage trucks at Waste Pro in Sarasota, Florida when the blade/door on the side activated, closing on Firestone’s head.
SARASOTA, FL
CBS Miami

Man dragged gator out of children's playground

MIAMI - Living in South Florida we're no strangers to alligators. They're everywhere. Lakes, ponds, and golf courses. We've seen videos of them near homes and in swimming pools. When they appear to be a threat or a nuisance, usually a trapper is called in to remove them. Well, when a man in Savannah, Georgia spotted one at a children's playground, he took things into his own hands. Marquell White said when he saw a seven-foot gator near a swing set, he grabbed it by the tail and dragged it away. He said it was a little scary. "It was a healthy fear. I respected the power that I knew the gator had," he said. He acknowledged that it was dangerous, and probably not the smartest thing he's done, but he said he didn't want anyone to get blindsided and attacked. "It wasn't just the fact the gator was there, because gators come and go, but you couldn't see the gator because of grass and foliage," he said. A video of him dragging the gator away was posted online. Now he and others are urging the city to do more to maintain the park. 
MIAMI, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE

