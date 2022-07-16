ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCPD investigating homicide near Blue Ridge

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phpEh_0gi56WpE00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead Saturday morning near Blue Ridge.

Officers were dispatched to 8200 Blue Ridge in regard to a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 a.m. As officers arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle that was off the side of the road and had struck a tree.

As they approached the vehicle, they found an adult male driver slumped over, and he appeared to have been shot.

EMS pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as a 34-year-old man Marvin Yancey.

Officers have located a potential crime scene at a different location nearby.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

