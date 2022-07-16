Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 4' game

June 29 (UPI) -- An Illinois truck driver who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket in Michigan said he was shocked when what he initially thought was a $2,000 prize turned out to be a $1 million jackpot. The 48-year-old Illinois man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his Mystery Multiplier...
A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune. In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.
June 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he was "having a bad day" so he left work early and ended up turning his day around with a $1 million lottery jackpot. The 40-year-old Clinton County man told Michigan Lottery officials he might not have bought his 20X Cashword scratch-off ticket from the J&H Family Stores in Owosso if his day hadn't gotten off to an unpleasant start.
The Powerball jackpot for July 18, 2022 was $89 million, and here are the winning numbers from Monday night's drawing. The numbers drawn last Saturday were 03, 18, 23, 32 and 57 for the white balls, while the yellow Mega Ball was 21 and the Megaplier was 2x. The big...
