ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete man kidnapped girlfriend’s child during argument, police say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qsps3_0gi55bKC00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested in early July for allegedly stealing his girlfriend’s car, according to newly released affidavits.

The documents said that Keith Leonard Clark, 36, got into an argument with his girlfriend of several months on July 5.

2 dead, 4 children found alive in Florida murder-suicide

During the argument, Clark got into his girlfriend’s Toyota Corolla and drove off with her permission, according to police.

However, police said when he took her vehicle, he also took her child, who was said to be under the age of 13. Clark is not related to the child nor was he a custodial parent, the affidavits said.

The documents said rather than bringing the woman’s vehicle and child back, Clark allegedly drove off into Tampa while St. Petersburg officers followed him.

Police said Clark abandoned the car and hid with the child in a shed behind a home. During a phone call, Clark allegedly said he would not leave the shed because he knew police were nearby.

Eventually, a K9 found Clark and took him into custody. He was charged with kidnapping and grand theft motor vehicle.

Affidavits dated for July 15 Clark was later arrested Friday on charges for tampering with a witness and domestic battery for an incident that allegedly happened on June 30. The affidavits said he kicked the victim in the chest several times and punched her in the face.

He was also accused of taking her phone and keys away, forcing the victim to knock on several doors and find a neighbor to call 911.

Clark was previously convicted for a charge of battery on April 30, 2021, according to the documents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFLA

Man shot brother-in-law 6 times over chicken argument, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis. Police said Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue. That’s when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Suicide#Police#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Man with 70 felony charges arrested in Florida after multi-state crime spree

BUNNEL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with 70 prior felony charges on July 8, accusing him of going on a multi-state crime spree. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies pulled over Stephen Johnson, 36, at around 7 a.m. for impeding the flow of traffic on I-95. The deputy also noticed that the tag did not match the car it was attached to. Johnson reportedly slowed down to 45 mph in the left lane to prevent police from getting behind him.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Woman charged with murder after fleeing to Florida

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bond was not set for a woman facing a murder charge in the case of a Spartanburg County man found dead in a shallow grave. A magistrate judge was unable to set Strachan’s bond Saturday morning. A circuit court judge will decide on a bond at a later date. That date has not been released.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
TheDailyBeast

Florida Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old Found With Head in Hotel Toilet

A 6-year-old boy was found with his head in the toilet of a Florida hotel earlier this month, “like he was drinking water,” according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Discovered by deputies badly injured and without a pulse, the child was taken to a hospital and placed on life support for a brain bleed, local outlets reported Wednesday. Five other children were also in the room at the Knights Inn, all displaying signs of physical abuse. Their parents, who moved the family into the hotel in April, now face several child neglect charges. Larry Rhodes and Bianca Blaise initially told deputies that the children, who ranged in age from infancy to 6 years old, had gotten into a fight, according to an arrest report. But when a 4-year-old with “fresh cuts” around the mouth was asked, he replied: “Daddy hit me.” Later, Blaise told investigators that Rhodes had “whooped” the siblings in the past, and that he had recently run out of a prescription to treat schizophrenia. The 6-year-old remains in critical condition, WESH reported.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

76K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy