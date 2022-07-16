St. Pete man kidnapped girlfriend’s child during argument, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested in early July for allegedly stealing his girlfriend’s car, according to newly released affidavits.

The documents said that Keith Leonard Clark, 36, got into an argument with his girlfriend of several months on July 5.

During the argument, Clark got into his girlfriend’s Toyota Corolla and drove off with her permission, according to police.

However, police said when he took her vehicle, he also took her child, who was said to be under the age of 13. Clark is not related to the child nor was he a custodial parent, the affidavits said.

The documents said rather than bringing the woman’s vehicle and child back, Clark allegedly drove off into Tampa while St. Petersburg officers followed him.

Police said Clark abandoned the car and hid with the child in a shed behind a home. During a phone call, Clark allegedly said he would not leave the shed because he knew police were nearby.

Eventually, a K9 found Clark and took him into custody. He was charged with kidnapping and grand theft motor vehicle.

Affidavits dated for July 15 Clark was later arrested Friday on charges for tampering with a witness and domestic battery for an incident that allegedly happened on June 30. The affidavits said he kicked the victim in the chest several times and punched her in the face.

He was also accused of taking her phone and keys away, forcing the victim to knock on several doors and find a neighbor to call 911.

Clark was previously convicted for a charge of battery on April 30, 2021, according to the documents.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.