Commuters faced further chaos in the wake of the UK’s hottest ever day as Britain’s flagship rail line remains closed to and from London while engineers work to repair damage caused by extreme heat.The East Coast main line, which links King’s Cross station in the capital with Yorkshire, northeast England and Scotland, was still closed south of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.LNER, the leading train operator on the artery, said: “Due to urgent repairs to the railway between King’s Cross and Peterborough, all lines are blocked.“Please do not travel to or from King’s Cross today.”The train firm said: “Following the severe...

