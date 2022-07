On Saturday, Virginia was part of a nationwide transition to 988, a simple three-digit hotline for mental health emergencies. The new number replaced the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a longer — and harder to remember — 800 number that connected to a patchwork of local call centers across the country. The shift, which first began in Virginia last year, has already boosted call volumes by 25 percent and experts expect thousands more calls, texts and messages as awareness of the hotline grows across the state.

