Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Georgia prep outfielder Druw Jones with the second pick in Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Sunday night. The Baltimore Orioles had previously selected prep shortstop Jackson Holliday, the son of former big-league outfielder Matt Holliday, with the No. 1 slot. Jones, the son of...
The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
The Rays claimed Perdomo (hand) off waivers from the Brewers on Tuesday. Perdomo has been rehabbing from a hand injury and began an assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League a week ago. The lefty will report to Triple-A Durham and looks like he'll be active right away for the affiliate when the minor-league All-Star break ends. Since he'll get a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, Perdomo should have the opportunity to make his first MLB appearance of 2022 at some point over the next two months.
The Rays designated Criswell (shoulder) for assignment Tuesday. The move comes three days after Tampa Bay claimed Criswell off waivers from the Angels. Prior to being claimed, Criswell had resided on the Angels' 60-day injured list due to an inflamed shoulder, but the 25-year-old is seemingly healthy after he made a five-inning rehab start for Double-A Rocket City on July 13. The 25-year-old will likely remain in Tampa Bay's organization as a member of the Triple-A Durham rotation if he goes unclaimed after losing his 40-man roster spot.
Hours before Juan Soto won the 2022 Home Run Derby in Los Angeles on Monday night, he traveled from Atlanta to California on a commercial flight. The Nationals outfielder’s agent Scott Boras told Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein that the team didn’t charter a flight for Soto to the All-Star week after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension on Saturday.
Tully was designated for assignment Monday. Tully pitched a scoreless inning in his most recent stint in the majors, but he'll now lose his spot on the active and 40-man rosters. If he clears waivers, he'll likely report back to Triple-A Columbus.
Major League Baseball's 2022 Draft wrapped up Tuesday following three days' and 20 rounds' worth of selections (check out all the picks here). While the nature of the draft meant that there weren't any high-grade prospects chosen on Tuesday in Rounds 11-20, there were a few players grabbed who have interesting backstories or circumstances.
The Royals reinstated Dozier (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Dozier was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .265/.327/.445 slash line to go with nine home runs, two stolen bases, 36 runs and 31 RBI across 309 plate appearances. Now that he's been activated, the 30-year-old should step back into a near-everyday role when the Royals open their post-All-Star-break schedule Friday against the Rays.
Rojas went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in a 3-1 victory over San Diego on Sunday. Batting leadoff, Rojas singled and stole second in the first inning while tacking on walks in the fifth and seventh to reach base three times for the third time this month. Through 16 July games, the 28-year-old is slashing .339/.431/.536 with an impressive eight doubles, nine walks and three thefts. Rojas concludes the first half with a .271/.344/.407 slash line, five home runs, 34 runs, 26 RBI and eight stolen bases in 61 games.
Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Gomber surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and two earned runs in the third after two walks came home on a two-out Jake Marisnick double. The 28-year-old has assembled a decent four-start stretch to open July -- featuring 4.15 ERA across 21.2 innings -- after compiling a 6.55 ERA through his first 14 turns. Gomber concludes the first half with a 5.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 89 innings across 18 starts.
De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. De La Cruz will hit the bench in the Marlins' final contest before the All-Star break after he went 5-for-31 (.161 average) with two RBI and a run scored while starting in each of the past nine games. With Jorge Soler having recently returned from a stint on the injured list and Jesus Sanchez (personal) back in the lineup Sunday following a three-game absence, De La Cruz looks poised to serve as a fourth outfielder moving forward.
Ashby will start Sunday's series finale against the Giants in San Francisco, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jason Alexander had been listed as the Brewers' probable starter for Sunday, but the team will go with Ashby on three days' rest instead. The reason for the change was not immediately available. Ashby went 4.1 innings his last time out and has failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts around an IL stint with left forearm inflammation.
Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox. Stanton will get a breather after he started seven straight games and went 7-for-30 with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs in those contests. Tim Locastro will take over in right field and bat eighth in the Yankees' final game before the All-Star break.
Fairbanks (lat) allowed a run on two hits while striking out two in one inning of a 7-5 victory Sunday over Baltimore. On Fairbanks' first pitch of the season, Austin Hays greeted him with a deep fly to left field for a solo homer. Adley Rutschman then tagged a 3-1 pitch for a double before Fairbanks figured it out and retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts. The 28-year-old was one of the Rays' most trusted relievers the last two seasons as he compiled a 3.25 ERA and 95:35 K:BB in 69.1 innings. He'll likely play a key role in the second half for the Rays as they battle for a spot in the postseason.
The Royals reinstated Gallagher (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Gallagher was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .243/.300/.378 slash line to go with five RBI and one run across 42 plate appearances. Gallagher should settle back in as a lightly used No. 2 catcher behind MJ Melendez (personal), who was also reinstated from the restricted list Monday.
Moustakas was activated from the COVID-19-related injured list Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Moustakas will be ready to go following the All-Star break after he was activated from the COVID list Monday. The 33-year-old has produced a .210 batting average with five homers, 20 RBI, 24 runs and two stolen bases over 205 at-bats in 63 games this season.
Lynch gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision. It was another lackluster performance for Lynch, who gave up three earned runs...
Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. Pasquantino went deep off Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano in the top of the 10th inning with a two-run blast off the foul pole that cashed in the automatic runner from second. The two-hit game lifted Pasquantino's average to .206 on the season. The 24-year-old rookie has had some difficulty adjusting to the big leagues since being called up from Triple-A on June 29, but he has begun to show some signs of life by hitting two home runs over the past week. The highly-touted prospect is expected to play first base every day for the Royals over the second half of the season, and there could be plenty more power production waiting in his bat.
Ahcan signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Bruins on Sunday, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports. Ahcan made six appearances for Boston last season, scoring one goal, but he spent most of the campaign with Providence, where he totaled six goals and 23 points across 45 games. He'll have an opportunity to secure a role at the NHL level to start the 2022-23 season, but it's unlikely he cracks fantasy relevancy.
