Yosemite wildfire update: Washburn Fire contained in Mariposa Grove. Where is it burning now?

The Washburn Fire is now contained throughout the entirety of Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove and residents in Wawona can return to the area beginning Sunday.

The fire, which has been burning for just over a week, continues to be active, especially to the east toward Iron Creek. It had burned 4,822 acres and was 37% contained as of the Saturday morning update from incident commanders.

Operations continued to be active on the east side of the fire on Saturday after a “very successful day” Friday. “It was the day we were waiting for,” Operations Section Chief Matt Ahearn said in the Saturday morning update.

There was no lightning on the day that the fire started, according to Yosemite National Park Superintendent Cicely Muldoon, and it appears the fire was caused by people.

But the cause of the wildfire remains under investigation, incident managers say.

Wawona reopening

While the area of Wawona remains under a fire advisory, evacuation orders have been lifted and residents and property owners will be able to return to the area under escort and with proof of residency, starting at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Wawona Road will be opened for commuting purposes for those who reside or work in the park. Wawona itself remains closed and other visitors, including vacation rental guests, won’t be allowed on the road until further notice, though the restriction will be reassessed daily.

Officials will be prioritizing year-round residents, as no homes or structures have been damaged by the fire. Rental or vacation property owners are being asked to delay any trips by several days, if possible.

The south entrance (Highway 41) to the park remains closed. Visitors coming from the south on Highway 41 can detour in Oakhurst to Highway 49 north to Mariposa, then pick up Highway 140 into the park, which remains open.

Fire restrictions inside Yosemite National Park

Beginning Sunday, the National Park Service has new fire restrictions for areas below 8,000 feet of elevation, and specifically for residences in El Portal and Foresta, where there is a high potential of fire danger. Smoking is being restricted parkwide.

Sierra National Forest fire closure

The Washburn Fire is now active in the Sierra National Forest, which closed several roads in the Bass Lake Ranger District including Mt. Raymond Road, Big Sandy Road, White Chief Mountain Road, Sky Ranch Road, Lost Lake Road, Lost Lake Road, Chiquito Lake Road and Red Top Road.

Off-roaders are also being asked to avoid the Kamook Staging Area. Firefighters are using the site for heavy equipment staging. Officials suggest alternative spots along the Lone Sequoia trailhead/campground on the 5S24 road, or any dispersed site along the 5S15 road in Miami Trails.