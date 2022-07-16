ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa, CA

Yosemite wildfire update: Washburn Fire contained in Mariposa Grove. Where is it burning now?

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mi9nR_0gi54RU100

The Washburn Fire is now contained throughout the entirety of Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove and residents in Wawona can return to the area beginning Sunday.

The fire, which has been burning for just over a week, continues to be active, especially to the east toward Iron Creek. It had burned 4,822 acres and was 37% contained as of the Saturday morning update from incident commanders.

Operations continued to be active on the east side of the fire on Saturday after a “very successful day” Friday. “It was the day we were waiting for,” Operations Section Chief Matt Ahearn said in the Saturday morning update.

There was no lightning on the day that the fire started, according to Yosemite National Park Superintendent Cicely Muldoon, and it appears the fire was caused by people.

But the cause of the wildfire remains under investigation, incident managers say.

Wawona reopening

While the area of Wawona remains under a fire advisory, evacuation orders have been lifted and residents and property owners will be able to return to the area under escort and with proof of residency, starting at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Wawona Road will be opened for commuting purposes for those who reside or work in the park. Wawona itself remains closed and other visitors, including vacation rental guests, won’t be allowed on the road until further notice, though the restriction will be reassessed daily.

Officials will be prioritizing year-round residents, as no homes or structures have been damaged by the fire. Rental or vacation property owners are being asked to delay any trips by several days, if possible.

The south entrance (Highway 41) to the park remains closed. Visitors coming from the south on Highway 41 can detour in Oakhurst to Highway 49 north to Mariposa, then pick up Highway 140 into the park, which remains open.

Fire restrictions inside Yosemite National Park

Beginning Sunday, the National Park Service has new fire restrictions for areas below 8,000 feet of elevation, and specifically for residences in El Portal and Foresta, where there is a high potential of fire danger. Smoking is being restricted parkwide.

Sierra National Forest fire closure

The Washburn Fire is now active in the Sierra National Forest, which closed several roads in the Bass Lake Ranger District including Mt. Raymond Road, Big Sandy Road, White Chief Mountain Road, Sky Ranch Road, Lost Lake Road, Lost Lake Road, Chiquito Lake Road and Red Top Road.

Off-roaders are also being asked to avoid the Kamook Staging Area. Firefighters are using the site for heavy equipment staging. Officials suggest alternative spots along the Lone Sequoia trailhead/campground on the 5S24 road, or any dispersed site along the 5S15 road in Miami Trails.

Comments / 0

Related
The Fresno Bee

While Washburn Fire still burns, residents of one mountain community could return home soon

It’s been one week since the Washburn Fire was spotted burning inside Yosemite National Park. And while the wildfire continues to grow and containment changes daily — sometimes improving, other times shrinking — officials expressed optimism Thursday night at a community meeting in Oakhurst that fire crews had a handle on the fire that had initially threatened giant sequoia trees in the Mariposa Grove.
OAKHURST, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire updating its fire hazard severity zones map

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS - Cal Fire is busy identifying the areas statewide that are most vulnerable to severe wildfires, updating the agency's fire hazard severity zones map for the first time since 2007. "All of the fire history that we've been able to collect over the last five years will be plugged into our 100 years of fire data to help us better and more accurately depict an area's hazard," says Cal Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Berlant. The new map, likely to be released in the Fall, will be a road map of risk, plotting the areas where the threat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Portal, CA
City
Mariposa, CA
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
City
Oakhurst, CA
SFGate

California's largest private landowner closes all forestlands to public indefinitely due to wildfire, drought danger

The largest private landowner in California is closing its forests to the public indefinitely beginning on July 1. Lumber giant Sierra Pacific Industries owns over 2 million acres of forestland across California, Washington and Oregon. The company, which is headquartered in Anderson, Calif., is one of America's biggest private landowners. In areas where SPI is not actively logging, the public can usually access the land for hiking, permitted fishing and hunting and cross-country skiing. But starting Friday, SPI's extensive holdings will be off-limits due to "extreme drought and wildfire conditions."
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Mariposa Grove#National Park Service#The Washburn Fire
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
ROSWELL, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

Sierra Nevada wildfire threatens small rural communities

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A Sierra Nevada wildfire destroyed a building and was a threat to more than 250 homes and other structures, California authorities said Wednesday. The Rices Fire grew to 904 acres (366 hectares) along the Yuba River in Nevada County, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a nighttime update.
BRIDGEPORT, CA
UPI News

Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area

July 15 (UPI) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area of southern California near Kern County Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake struck about 6:20 p.m., PDT, about 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest at a depth of about 4 miles,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
5K+
Followers
311
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy