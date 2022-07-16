ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Theresa Schmidt covering Kevin Daigle penalty phase via Twitter

By KPLC Digital Team
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 7News reporter Theresa Schmidt is now on...

www.kplctv.com

L'Observateur

St James arrest reports 7/11 to 7/17

CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. BRODEN, ROMAN 30 5012 HIGHWAY 18, ST JAMES, LA 70086. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (FELONY) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) BROOKS, CHRISTOPHER 38 227 S WILLOW ST, GRAMERCY, LA 70052. 40:966C(2) – POSSESSION OF...
SAINT JAMES, LA
brproud.com

Landry wants funding withheld from NOLA due to abortion ban enforcement

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wants funding withheld from New Orleans and Orleans Parish after leaders there have said they won’t be enforcing the state’s abortion laws. Recently Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said his office won’t be prosecuting abortion providers....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: July 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 60% of cases and 57% of deaths from June 30 to July 6. Vaccination...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FEMA awards $12.8 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $58.8 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $12.8 million for recovery from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The reimbursements include the following:. $2,219,942 to Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corp. for removal and replacement of damaged infrastructure...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Big Brothers Big Sisters summer academy returns to SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sister’s annual summer camp has returned to southwest Louisiana. It’s the first year back since the pandemic and the hurricanes. It’s a special bond like no other, that between the Big Brothers Big Sisters and their littles. “My big...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana SNAP benefits system down, DCFS says

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits system is down, DCFS confirmed Sunday afternoon. The department released the following statement about the outage:. "DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions at Louisiana SNAP retailers to be denied....
WWL-AMFM

State AG Jeff Landry defends comment Newell Normand called “childish”

When Newell Normand initially heard a certain comment by Louisiana State Attorney General Jeff Landry regarding the legal challenges against the state’s abortion trigger laws, he admitted he needed some time before he opined about it. Ultimately, Normand on his show this week called the comment childish and openly wondered why more people weren’t upset about it. Landry wasted no time in seeking an opportunity to respond and appeared on the Newell Normand show on Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ABC6.com

With potential heat wave, Rhode Island Energy encourages residents to save energy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Heading into a potential prolonged heat wave, Rhode Island’s energy provider is encouraging residents to conserve energy when they can. In a statement to ABC 6 News, a spokesperson for Rhode Island Energy said in part, “While electricity supply to the area is adequate, prolonged high temperatures will mean increased demand.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theadvocate.com

Letters: The fight against unconstitutional policing continues

This summer, the ACLU of Louisiana commemorates two years of transformative work with our Justice Lab campaign, a litigation, advocacy, and organizing strategy geared at holding Louisiana law enforcement officials accountable for civil rights violations. More than 400 Louisianans have formally reported being the victim of unconstitutional policing, defined as racial profiling, unlawful search, unlawful seizure, excessive force and unlawful killings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

Louisiana SNAP benefits system back up after being down most of Sunday

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits system was down most of Sunday, but was functional at 5:45 p.m., DCFS said. The department released the following statement about the outage:. "DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

DCFS: EBT transaction issue resolved

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The issue with EBT transactions being denied at Louisiana SNAP retailers has been resolved, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services said in a Facebook post. The SNAP benefits system was reportedly having communication issues with it’s national carrier on the morning of July 17....
LOUISIANA STATE

