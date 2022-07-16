Theresa Schmidt covering Kevin Daigle penalty phase via Twitter

CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. BRODEN, ROMAN 30 5012 HIGHWAY 18, ST JAMES, LA 70086. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (FELONY) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) BROOKS, CHRISTOPHER 38 227 S WILLOW ST, GRAMERCY, LA 70052. 40:966C(2) – POSSESSION OF...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wants funding withheld from New Orleans and Orleans Parish after leaders there have said they won’t be enforcing the state’s abortion laws. Recently Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said his office won’t be prosecuting abortion providers....
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. City official discusses upcoming changes to Oberlin Farmer's Market.
BATON ROUGE, La. - About 10,000 trailers and other temporary shelters are still occupied by state residents uprooted by Hurricanes Ida and Laura, the director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said Monday. That means evacuations may be called earlier than in the past if a...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 60% of cases and 57% of deaths from June 30 to July 6. Vaccination...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been nearly 11 months since Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana and as the peak of hurricane season approaches agencies are working on how to respond to a disaster faster. As of today, 4,500 trailers are in use through the state’s trailer shelter program and 3,800 are in FEMA trailers […]
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Rural Water Association conference is in town at the Civic Center from July 18 to July 21. It’s hard to imagine a world with out running water, and there’s thousands of people across our state who make sure we have it.
As a half-century-old right to an abortion teeters in Louisiana, advocates are grasping for ways to keep access to the procedure alive, even with a strict state ban on the horizon. Though a united front of New Orleans officials is refusing to enforce the state’s ban, abortion access appears likely...
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $58.8 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $12.8 million for recovery from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The reimbursements include the following:. $2,219,942 to Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corp. for removal and replacement of damaged infrastructure...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Louisiana insurance agents race to find new coverage for thousands of customers who recently had their policies canceled, the state’s safety net organization for policyholders says it needs more money to keep up with demand. Insurance agents have been working longer hours than normal...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sister’s annual summer camp has returned to southwest Louisiana. It’s the first year back since the pandemic and the hurricanes. It’s a special bond like no other, that between the Big Brothers Big Sisters and their littles. “My big...
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits system is down, DCFS confirmed Sunday afternoon. The department released the following statement about the outage:. "DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions at Louisiana SNAP retailers to be denied....
LULING, La. (WGNO)— Deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing items that included oxygen tanks for welding, four-wheelers, and money from a digital poker machine over the course of several weeks. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that 33-year-old Kyle David Cowart of Des Allemands was taken...
When Newell Normand initially heard a certain comment by Louisiana State Attorney General Jeff Landry regarding the legal challenges against the state’s abortion trigger laws, he admitted he needed some time before he opined about it. Ultimately, Normand on his show this week called the comment childish and openly wondered why more people weren’t upset about it. Landry wasted no time in seeking an opportunity to respond and appeared on the Newell Normand show on Friday.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Heading into a potential prolonged heat wave, Rhode Island’s energy provider is encouraging residents to conserve energy when they can. In a statement to ABC 6 News, a spokesperson for Rhode Island Energy said in part, “While electricity supply to the area is adequate, prolonged high temperatures will mean increased demand.”
This summer, the ACLU of Louisiana commemorates two years of transformative work with our Justice Lab campaign, a litigation, advocacy, and organizing strategy geared at holding Louisiana law enforcement officials accountable for civil rights violations. More than 400 Louisianans have formally reported being the victim of unconstitutional policing, defined as racial profiling, unlawful search, unlawful seizure, excessive force and unlawful killings.
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits system was down most of Sunday, but was functional at 5:45 p.m., DCFS said. The department released the following statement about the outage:. "DCFS has confirmed that a communication outage involving our national carrier Sunday (7/17/22) caused EBT transactions...
The culture wars that have roiled the Louisiana Legislature in recent years, and bubbled up in towns and counties around the country, could soon be coming to a school board near you. That’s the goal of the Louisiana Republican Party, which has put out a call for willing and eager...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The issue with EBT transactions being denied at Louisiana SNAP retailers has been resolved, Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services said in a Facebook post. The SNAP benefits system was reportedly having communication issues with it’s national carrier on the morning of July 17....
The Louisiana East Side Riders Bike Club is an organization that sprouted from a group of Thibodaux natives gathering to ride their bicycles to an active contributor for their community. Established in 2017, the Louisiana East Riders Bike Club has used their social group to become a platform for their...
