Theresa Schmidt covering Kevin Daigle penalty phase via Twitter

When Newell Normand initially heard a certain comment by Louisiana State Attorney General Jeff Landry regarding the legal challenges against the state’s abortion trigger laws, he admitted he needed some time before he opined about it. Ultimately, Normand on his show this week called the comment childish and openly wondered why more people weren’t upset about it. Landry wasted no time in seeking an opportunity to respond and appeared on the Newell Normand show on Friday.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO