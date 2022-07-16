ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report finds Trump's 'cesspool of crime' comment missed mark

By COLTON LOCHHEAD and NICK ROBERTSON
SFGate
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Flanked by Clark County’s top cop, Sheriff Joe Lombardo, former President Donald Trump called Nevada a “cesspool of crime” during an endorsement speech in Las Vegas eight days ago. But the numbers don’t back up his statement. Trump was on...

Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

Trump, Pence rivalry intensifies as they consider 2024 runs

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling rallies in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington.
ARIZONA STATE
Voice of America

Once a Horrific Slave Pen, Now a Museum on Enslavement and Freedom

Alexandria, Virginia — Many people walk by the unassuming 19th-century white-brick row house in the historic area of Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington, not realizing it was part of a horrible chapter in U.S. history. A sign out front indicates it used to be the Franklin and Armfield Slave Office,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS DFW

Two North Texas men found guilty of participating in Capitol riot sentenced in court

DALLAS (CBSNEWS.COM) — Two North Texas men who pled guilty to participating in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riot were sentenced in federal court Thursday.Kevin Sam Blakely, 55, of McKinney, and Kerry Wayne Persick, 41, of Trophy Club, appeared in federal court on July 14, 2022 after each agreeing to their respective plea bargains.Investigators charged Blakely after they were able to use cell phone data to place him in the Capitol at the time of the riot. They also found images and photos posted to social media by Blakely himself that confirmed his participation in the incident.Judge Emmet G. Sullivan...
DALLAS, TX
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Richard Rosenfeld
Person
Brian Sandoval
Person
Adam Laxalt
Person
Joe Lombardo
Person
Donald Trump
TMZ.com

Sen. Ted Cruz Says Supreme Court Gay Marriage Ruling Was Incorrect

Senator Ted Cruz seems to be telegraphing what many believe the Supreme Court might do next -- namely, overturn legalized gay marriage ... this on the heels of Roe v Wade. The Texas legislator expressed his own personal disapproval of the landmark decision in Obergefell v Hodges back in 2015 -- a ruling that made gay marriage legal throughout the entire United States ... and which some worry might be on the chopping block soon.
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Maryland governor on Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the highly competitive Democratic primary in the November general election. Wes Moore, a bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the governor’s mansion in November. Hogan, who was prohibited from running for a third consecutive term, was a rare two-term Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, and he had endorsed Schulz as the successor to his bipartisan style of leadership. Cox has been a thorn in Hogan’s side over the last few years, suing over the governor’s stay-at-home orders and regulations in the early days of the pandemic and seeking unsuccessfully to impeach him for COVID-19 orders Cox called “restrictive and protracted.”
MARYLAND STATE
SFGate

Democratic congressman endorses independent for governor

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two months after voters in Oregon denied Democrat Kurt Schrader an eighth term in Congress, he endorsed an unaffiliated candidate for governor on Tuesday instead of the Democratic nominee. “People are concerned with the far-right and they’re exhausted with the extremism on the left,” Schrader...
OREGON STATE
UPI News

'Woody' Williams, last WWII Medal of Honor recipient, lies in honor at U.S. Capitol

July 14 (UPI) -- Hershel "Woody" Williams, the last World War II Medal of Honor recipient, is lying in honor Thursday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. "Woody made giving back to his fellow veterans, and to Gold Star families, a lifelong mission. Our nation was richly blessed by the life of this patriot," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a Facebook post.
WASHINGTON, DC
Cheryl E Preston

The childhood home of Emmett Till and a Virginia house will benefit from a 3 million dollar grant

The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund cultural preservation organization announced on Tuesday that the Chicago house where Emmett Till grew up will receive a share of $3 million in grants being distributed to 33 sites and organizations throughout the United States. All recipients have been deemed "important pieces of African American history."
VIRGINIA STATE
SFGate

New Mexico tax changes benefit lower-income residents

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The tax burden for funding state government and public schools in New Mexico is shifting slightly toward wealthier residents as the state stops collecting taxes on most Social Security benefits. The Legislature's budget and accountability office estimates that recent state tax reforms will reduce...
INCOME TAX
SFGate

Crowd protests relocation of abortion clinic to New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Anti-abortion activists from across the country converged in southern New Mexico on Tuesday to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center of the court battle that overturned Roe v. Wade, but New Mexico's governor vowed not to back down from her support for access to abortions.
LAS CRUCES, NM
SFGate

2 Bay Area Congresswomen Arrested At Abortion Rights Protest In Dc

Two Congresswomen from the Bay Area were among 17 members of Congress and 35 people overall who were arrested Tuesday afternoon in an abortion rights protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, and Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Francisco/San Mateo, were among those arrested...
