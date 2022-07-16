ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted following deadly Asheville shooting

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is wanted following a deadly Friday night shooting in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to South French Broad Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to reports of gunshot injuries.

Officers said they found a woman and a man at two separate locations that were close to each other. Both victims were taken to the hospital with wounds that were considered life-threatening. The woman died from her injuries.

Menelik Tefari Nesanet, 20, is wanted for 1st degree murder, attempted 1st degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, according to the police department. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers described him as 5 foot, 1 inch, weighing around 110 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He also wears large black rim glasses.

Asheville Police said he has 11 felony warrants on various charges, including firearm violations, out of Virginia. He is not native to Asheville.

If anyone has information, call the police department at (828) 252-1110.

Man wanted in deadly Asheville shooting arrested in Charlotte

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with an Asheville shooting that left one person dead and another injured has been arrested. 20-year-old Menelik Tefari Nesanet was arrested around noon Monday in Charlotte. Nesanet was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility and is facing charges of...
