ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Arrest in Chase Bank security guard stabbing on Upper East Side: NYPD

By Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PuuXF_0gi51vsK00

UPPER EAST SIDE (PIX11) — Police arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of a security guard at a Chase Bank on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, an NYPD spokesperson said on Saturday.

Jorge Santiago, 34, faces attempted murder and other charges for allegedly stabbing the guard in the neck after he was told to leave the bank. The victim was on duty at the Chase branch on East 86th Street near Second Avenue around 9:05 a.m. on Friday when the attack occurred, authorities said.

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside Bronx home: sources

It all started before the bank opened, around 8:30 a.m. Santiago was trying to get into the building but was told by the security guard the bank was not open yet and he had to come back at 9 a.m., according to police. At the same time, bank employees were arriving for work.

Santiago allegedly questioned why they were being let in and not him. The guard explained that they worked at the bank, according to police.

Once the bank opened, police said Santiago went inside to make a transaction but there was an issue and the teller gave him a number to customer service. He then allegedly started arguing with the teller and a bank manager got involved.

Santiago was asked to leave and the security guard stepped in to escort him out. Santiago then stabbed the guard in the neck, police said.

Sources told PIX11 News surveillance video from inside the bank shows the attack as well as employees frantically trying to help the security guard. After the stabbing, police said Santiago ditched his scooter and ran off.

Police said he was expected to be charged on Saturday with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a deadly weapon.

A spokesperson for Chase released a statement Friday: “Our thoughts are with the security guard and his family and we are cooperating with police.”

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Nicole Johnson and Aaron Feis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Upper East Side, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Bronx teen accused of gunning down victim riding a scooter: NYPD

BRONX (PIX11)– A teen is accused of gunning down another teen who was riding a scooter in the Bronx Saturday afternoon, police said. Francisco Bengochea, 19, was arrested Saturday night and charged with murder, police said. The victim, Melvin Urena, was on his scooter on Melrose Avenue when a...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Girl, 17, charged with shooting another teen, 16, on Long Island, police say

NORTH AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage girl is accused of shooting another teen girl on Long Island, police said Thursday. Two groups of teen girls got into a fight on Cahill Street in North Amityville around 8:30 p.m. on July 6 when the 17-year-old suspect pulled out a handgun and fired, according to authorities. A bullet hit a 16-year-old girl in the leg.
AMITYVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Santiago
PIX11

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside Bronx home: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect. A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue home after not hearing from her for several days, police said on Saturday. They found Garcia lying face-down with two slashes to her forehead shortly before 6:45 p.m. and called 911, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teenager shot in head in front of Bronx pawn shop: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for a suspect who approached a teenage boy in the Bronx on Tuesday and fired at him multiple times. The 15-year-old victim was walking near a Walton Avenue pawn shop when the unknown suspect approached him, displayed a firearm, and shot him multiple times. One of those shots hit the victim in the head, police said.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx gang allegedly threatens ADA in ‘Junior’ trial

THE BRONX (PIX11)- Bronx gang members have allegedly threatened prosecutors and a key witness in the ‘Justice for Junior’ murder trial, authorities said. Defendants Diego Sureo and Frederick Then, alleged leaders of the Trinitarios gang, are on trial for murder in the slaying of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz four years ago. Suero is accused of ordering the hit on the teen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Chase Bank#Security Guards#Violent Crime
PIX11

Alleged gang member fatally shot in the head in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An alleged gang member was fatally shot in the head in Harlem Sunday night, police said. Sean Tinsley, 34, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in front of the King Towers Houses on West 115th Street and Lenox Avenue at around 11 p.m., police said. EMS took the victim to the hospital, where he died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

Woman beaten, robbed in Lower Manhattan, 2 suspects sought by NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for beating and robbing a woman last week in Lower Manhattan, authorities said. According to officials, just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, a 38-year-old woman was standing in front of 509 Broadway when the two suspects approached and asked for the time.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man hits woman in Bronx building, steals jewelry worth $31,700: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man hit a woman inside her building in the Bronx before taking her jewelry worth around $31,700 on July 4, police said on Wednesday. The 46-year-old victim was on the second floor of her residential building in the vicinity of East 169th Street and Grant Highway when the suspect […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Girl, 16, shot on Long Island after fight between teens, police say

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car on Long Island after a fight between two groups of teens, police said. The two groups got into a physical altercation in Central Islip on Anne Lane around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. After the fight broke up, the groups separated and left in two separate vehicles. The shooting happened five minutes later.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
PIX11

‘Justice for Junior’ trial: Alleged gang leaders didn’t give a ‘357’ kill order, defense argues

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A former Trinitarios gang member has been threatened, called a “rat” and is now being blamed for a beloved Bronx teen’s death. The defense contends Kevin Alvarez, the state’s key witness, was largely responsible for the events leading up to the slaying of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in Tremont four years ago, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy