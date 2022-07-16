Arrest in Chase Bank security guard stabbing on Upper East Side: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE (PIX11) — Police arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of a security guard at a Chase Bank on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, an NYPD spokesperson said on Saturday.

Jorge Santiago, 34, faces attempted murder and other charges for allegedly stabbing the guard in the neck after he was told to leave the bank. The victim was on duty at the Chase branch on East 86th Street near Second Avenue around 9:05 a.m. on Friday when the attack occurred, authorities said.

It all started before the bank opened, around 8:30 a.m. Santiago was trying to get into the building but was told by the security guard the bank was not open yet and he had to come back at 9 a.m., according to police. At the same time, bank employees were arriving for work.

Santiago allegedly questioned why they were being let in and not him. The guard explained that they worked at the bank, according to police.

Once the bank opened, police said Santiago went inside to make a transaction but there was an issue and the teller gave him a number to customer service. He then allegedly started arguing with the teller and a bank manager got involved.

Santiago was asked to leave and the security guard stepped in to escort him out. Santiago then stabbed the guard in the neck, police said.

Sources told PIX11 News surveillance video from inside the bank shows the attack as well as employees frantically trying to help the security guard. After the stabbing, police said Santiago ditched his scooter and ran off.

Police said he was expected to be charged on Saturday with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a deadly weapon.

A spokesperson for Chase released a statement Friday: “Our thoughts are with the security guard and his family and we are cooperating with police.”

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Nicole Johnson and Aaron Feis.

