Rensselaer Elks Lodge holds summer science series

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Rensselaer Elks Lodge #2073 is teamed with the East Greenbush Library to sponsor an installment of their ‘Summer Science Series’ presented by the Wildlife Institute of Eastern New York . The program offers an opportunity to increase the environmental awareness of children and adults, and introduce them to indigenous exotic animals in their own ecosystem.

On Thursday, about 25 children and their parents learned all about birds of prey including information about their lifespan, diet, and behaviors. In addition to the birds of prey habitats, keen senses, and incredible ability to hunt.

The audience got a chance to meet birds up close in a program including three owls, a falcon, and a raven. Eileen L. Collins, a long-time local science teacher came up with the idea for the program.

Since its inception in 1958, the Rensselaer Elks Lodge #2073 has donated more than $1.6 million to youth programs, troops, and veterans, as well as other people in need. Just recently the Elks Lodge gave out $5,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors.

