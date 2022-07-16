ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Race Car Driver Bobby East Dies At 37 After Stabbing At Gas Station

By Hilary Hanson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Former race car driver Bobby East has died at the age of 37 after being stabbed at a gas station in Westminster, California.

The United States Auto Club announced his death on Friday, calling him “one of the most prolific drivers of his era” and noting that he was a “three-time USAC National Champion driver.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeZsq_0gi51DTi00
Bobby East in 2006.

He was fatally stabbed on Wednesday after a confrontation with another man when East was filling up his own vehicle with gas, according to Deadline.

East, the son of USAC Hall of Fame car builder Bob East, “captured 56 career USAC-sanctioned feature victories, 48 of them in national divisions,” the USAC said. He also competed in 42 NASCAR national touring series races between 2005 and 2008, according to racing news site Frontstretch.

The man suspected in the stabbing was 27-year-old Trent William Millsap. Police shot and killed Millsap while serving an arrest warrant at an apartment building on Friday night, The Mercury News reported. The police department did not return a request for comment from HuffPost.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Westminster police kill suspect in slaying of NASCAR driver East

A 27-year-old transient suspected of killing NASCAR driver Bobby East at an Orange County gas station has been shot and killed by Westminster police. East, 37, was filling up his tank at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 76 station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. He apparently had words with Trent William Millsap, a transient known to frequent Westminster, Garden Grove and Anaheim, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda of the Westminster Police Department.
WESTMINSTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Westminster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road at about 2:10 a.m. [...]
Miami Herald

Watch as lightning bolt leaves two vehicles ‘fried’ while driving on I-75 in Florida

A terrifying lightning strike “fried” two vehicles traveling on Interstate 75 in Florida, including one driven by a sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, as “an intense thunderstorm” moved into the Sun City Center area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sun City Center is about 25 miles southeast of Tampa.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
The Independent

Woman killed in freak rodeo accident

A 20-year-old trainee teacher died after being struck by a gate at a rodeo in Georgia, authorities say. Breanna Chadwick was badly injured after a horse kicked the gate, causing it to strike her, at the Murray County Saddle Club event in Chatsworth on Friday, a fire department spokesman told the Dalton Daily Citizen.The Reinhardt University student was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she later died from her injuries.According to an online obituary, Ms Chadwick, from Dalton, Georgia “always had a beautiful smile and was full of sass”. “You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a...
CHATSWORTH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car Driver#Gas Station#Violent Crime#Usac National Champion#Usac Hall Of Fame#Mercury News
The Independent

Boy Scout, 15, held dying truck driver’s hand after escaping derailed Amtrak train in Missouri

A 15-year-old Boy Scout recalled helping passengers and the driver of a dump truck following a harrowing Amtrak derailment in Mendon, Missouri.Eli Skrypczak said how his “adrenaline kicked in” when the Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a driver’s dump truck on Monday.“Something took over and I knew what to do”, he recalled to news station WITI on Tuesday. “It was unreal. It still doesn’t seem real to me”.Speaking with The Washington Post, Eli said he rushed to the front of the train to help other passengers before exiting the wreckage.He then found a man –...
MENDON, MO
UPI News

Man driving jet-propelled truck dies during Michigan air show crash

July 3 (UPI) -- A man driving a jet-propelled truck at 300 mph died Saturday when it crashed in a fiery explosion during the "pyrotechnic portion' at an air show in Michigan. Chris Darnell, 40, was racing two airplanes around 1:10 p.m. on an airport runway in the city of Battle Creek, about 50 miles southwest of Lansing, at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival when the Shockwave Jet Truck he was driving crashed.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident

According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
truecrimedaily

'Multiple Amish juveniles' arrested for allegedly driving horse and buggy while drunk

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (TCD) -- Four people were arrested earlier this month for allegedly driving a horse and buggy carriage while drunk. According to a release report, on June 17 at 7:06 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Police trooper pulled over the horse and buggy after noticing that "multiple Amish juveniles were riding unsafely" in it. The trooper reportedly noticed the occupants had been drinking alcohol.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SFGate

NASCAR driver stabbed to death at California gas station

Professional racecar driver Bobby East was stabbed and killed at a California gas station, Westminster police said Saturday. He was 37. Responding to a call for a stabbing incident, police arrived at a 76 gas station in the Orange County city at 6 p.m. Wednesday. East, who lived in San Dimas, was located with a stab wound to the chest and transported to University of California, Irvine Medical Center, where he later died.
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS Minnesota

5 injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 169

JORDAN, Minn. -- Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday morning in Scott County.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a Freightliner was traveling northbound on Highway 169 when it hit multiple vehicles that were stopped for a red light from behind, pushing them into the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282. A second crash occurred because the vehicles pushed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes of Highway 169. A 30-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital. Officers say one party drove themselves to an area hospital for care.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
HuffPost

HuffPost

99K+
Followers
6K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy