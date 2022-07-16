For the Record - 7/16/22

July 11

2:31 p.m. — Deputies took a report of harassment by phone. Deputies were advised that a male and his family have been being harassed by a neighbor on various occasions. Due to no crime taking place, no charges were filed.

5:46 p.m. — Deputies assisted the Glouster Police Department with an attempt to locate a male subject on Perry Ridge Road regarding charges from an ongoing investigation they are conducting. No contact was made with the male and deputies returned to patrol.

11:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to Bern Township for a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival, the alleged primary instigator was gone and unable to be located. The caller declined to make a statement regarding this incident. No further action taken.

July 12

1:28 a.m. - Deputies were requested by Athens County EMS to respond to Strouds Run Road in Athens for a report of an unresponsive male. Units arrived on scene and met with EMS personnel, who were attending to the patient. Units remained on scene and assisted EMS personnel.

9 a.m. - Deputies responded to Cross Street in The Plains for a vandalism complaint. A report was taken, and this case is under investigation.

9:43 a.m. - Deputies responded to Broadwell Street in Stewart for a domestic dispute. The complainant did not wish to pursue criminal charges. Both parties were advised to separate, and deputies resumed patrol.

1:19 p.m. - Deputies took a report at the Athens County Sheriff's Office for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The case is under investigation.

1:33 p.m. - Deputies responded to Mush Run Road in Athens for a breaking and entering complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.

3:26 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Albany for report of a suspicious person sleeping inside their vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any suspicious activity.

3:52 p.m. - Deputies responded to a construction site on State Route 682 in Athens for a 911 open-line. Deputies confirmed that no one was in need of assistance and returned to patrol.

6:01 p.m. - Deputies responded to Ames Township for a call from a male who was advising that he was experiencing a mental crisis. Deputies transported the male to O’Bleness for an evaluation at his request.

6:13 p.m. - During the course of an active investigation on Brister Road in Coolville, deputies arrested 21-year-old Brandon Goble on an active warrant. Mr. Goble was transported to SEORJ without incident. The original call received was regarding a neighbor dispute. No criminal behavior was discovered.

6:38 p.m. - Deputies responded to Marion Johnson Road in Athens for a well-being check. Once on scene, deputies made contact with a relative of the homeowner, who was then able to go inside the residence and confirm that the homeowner was fine. Deputies returned to patrol.

7:37 p.m. - Deputies made contact with a male on Union Street in Athens after he was discovered lying in a ditch and appeared to be unresponsive. Deputies were able to confirm that the male was fine and did not need medical treatment. Deputies returned to patrol.

8 p.m. - Deputies made contact with a female at the sheriff's office to take a report of mail being stolen from her mailbox.

8:14 p.m. - Deputies responded to Old U.S. 33 in Shade to assist Athens County EMS on an overdose. The male was transported to O'Bleness Hospital. Deputies returned to patrol.

10:28 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Troy Township for a complaint of suspicious persons near and inside the caller’s residence. Deputies made contact with the caller and checked the residence, the area around the residence, outbuildings, and the wood line for any sign or evidence of an intruder, but nothing was found. The caller was not deemed to be a threat or potential harm to herself. She also had a roommate on the way to the location for support and assistance. Transport to hospital for mental health screening was declined. No further action taken.

10:37 p.m. - Deputies responded to Dover Township for a patrol request regarding some activity deemed suspicious in nature. The area was patrolled but nothing out of the ordinary was observed or noted.

July 13

12:23 a.m. - Deputies responded to Murray City, at the request of the Hocking County Sheriff's Office, to assist on a traffic stop. On scene, units were advised that Hocking County deputies had the situation under control and assistance was no longer needed.

3:51 a.m. - Deputies responded to Carthage Township in reference to a missing juvenile. While deputies were en route, the juvenile contacted his parents, advised of his location, and requested a ride home.No further action taken.

12:46 p.m. - Deputies responded to the area of SR-682 in Athens for a property line dispute. Both parties were advised to get their property surveyed by a professional for accurate property lines.

3:14 p.m. - Deputies were sent to State Route 329 in Guysville for a well-being check. Once on scene, it was determined no one was home.

3:16 p.m. - Deputies attempted to make contact with a male in Nelsonville to assist Muskingum County in returning recovered property. No contact was made with the individual and deputies returned to patrol.

3:56 p.m. - Deputies took a report of harassment over the phone. Contact will be made with the suspect once the victim provides a statement.

4:09 p.m. - A caller near Kimberly Road, Nelsonville, reported the sound of gunshots. A deputy patrolled the area but had negative contact with persons shooting firearms. The deputy resumed patrol.

6:18 p.m. - A deputy was dispatched to Perry Ridge Road, Nelsonville, after an activated burglary alarm call was received by Athens County 911. The owner of the residence was contacted, and they advised that the alarm was accidentally triggered.

7:43 p.m. - A caller from Salem Road, Athens, reported an aggressive opossum on their porch. A deputy was dispatched to the address and located the opossum. The animal was evicted from the property without incident. The deputy resumed patrol.

7:46 p.m. - A caller from Jacksonville reported juveniles recklessly riding an ATV on the roadway. A deputy was dispatched to the area but had negative contact with the ATV in question.