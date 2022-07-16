ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Padres OF Jurickson Profar is Back

By SportsGrid
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jurickson Profar returned to the lineup Friday for the San Diego Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Profar was removed from the injured list before the game as he had been out with a concussion suffered on July 7 versus...

nesn.com

