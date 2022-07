The 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday in Los Angeles. This will be the second time an All-Star Game is played at Dodger Stadium, as it also hosted the Midsummer Classic in 1980. The rosters for the 2022 edition were released Sunday night. The starters were voted in by fans while the reserves are filled in via player ballot and the commissioner's office.

