Englewood, FL

Woman dead after falling into pond with alligators at golf club

By Garrett Phillips
cbs12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after falling into a pond with alligators at a...

cbs12.com

TheDailyBeast

Elderly Woman Falls Into Florida Pond and Is Killed by Gators

An elderly Florida woman fell into a pond near her home at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club and was killed by alligators who grabbed her as she struggled in the water. WINK reports that the unidentified woman’s body was recovered, and two gators—one almost 9 feet long—were removed from the pond by state wildlife experts. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission noted that alligators “become more visible when temperatures rise because their metabolism increases and they will begin to seek prey items such as fish, snakes, turtles, birds and small mammals.”
Miami Herald

Watch as lightning bolt leaves two vehicles ‘fried’ while driving on I-75 in Florida

A terrifying lightning strike “fried” two vehicles traveling on Interstate 75 in Florida, including one driven by a sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, as “an intense thunderstorm” moved into the Sun City Center area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sun City Center is about 25 miles southeast of Tampa.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
The Independent

‘Intoxicated’ pilot lands on highway after plane runs out of fuel

A pilot believed to be intoxicated performed an emergency landing on a busy highway near Kansas City, Missouri. The pilot suffered minor injuries but was able to avoid all vehicles on the road, KMBC reported. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the small plane landed in the westbound lanes of I-70 around mile marker 26, east of Grain Valley early on Friday morning.Authorities have said that the pilot was the only person on the plane. The highway patrol’s initial investigation stated that the pilot radioed to say that he was being forced into an emergency landing because the plane...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Teen Suffers Serious Injuries in Shark Attack at Florida Beach: 'It's a Tragedy,' Says Sheriff

A teenage girl was seriously injured after being attacked by a shark at a Florida beach shortly before Independence Day weekend. "As many of you know, our daughter Addison was attacked by a large shark yesterday, June 30th, while scalloping out of Keaton beach," read a family statement, which was shared on social media by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
Miami Herald

Diver drowns while retrieving sunken balls at Florida golf course pond, feds say

A 26-year-old diver on his third day on the job drowned in a Florida beach resort’s golf course pond while retrieving sunken balls, federal labor officials said. An investigation into the December drowning at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club in Jacksonville revealed the diver’s employer did not follow several safety standards such as training workers for CPR and first aid, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a July 12 news release.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

