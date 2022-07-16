ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man busted in vicious NYC Chase Bank security guard stabbing, sources say

By Joe Marino, Dean Balsamini
 3 days ago

An Upper East Side man has been arrested on an attempted murder charge in the vicious stabbing of a Chase Bank security guard in Manhattan, police sources said.

Jorge Santiago, 34, was collared by the NYPD warrant squad on Einstein Loop in the Bronx at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the sources said.

Santiago was brought to the 19th Precinct, where he requested a lawyer when investigators began questioning him, the sources said.

Santiago allegedly had two knives at the time of his arrest, but it was not immediately known if the weapons were the same used in the Friday attack, the sources said.

The Manhattan DA’s office was expected to execute a search warrant for Santiago’s East 96th Street apartment, the sources said.

Santiago was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, the sources said.

The guard is in stable condition at Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Jorge Santiago reportedly became unhinged when he was told that services he wanted done at the bank had to be done by phone.
Matthew McDermott
Jorge Santiago was escorted by police out of the 19 Precinct in Manhattan.
(Kevin C. Downs for The New York Post)

In April 2013, Santiago was arrested for slashing another man across the face with a box cutter in the Bronx, the sources said. The victim was treated for his wounds at Jacobi Medical Center. The disposition of that case was not immediately available.

In the latest incident, Santiago allegedly visited the Chase Bank on East 86th Street near Second Avenue before it opened and initially demanded the guard let him in, the sources said. He then left and came back later, only to become unhinged when he was later told the services he needed had to be done by phone, cops and law-enforcement sources said.

The guard was escorting the man out of the bank just after 9 a.m. when he whipped out a blade and plunged it into the guard’s neck while the two were in the vestibule, cops said.

Jorge Santiago was arrested in the stabbing of the Chase Bank security guard.
(Kevin C. Downs for The New York Post)

The guard was in stable condition at Weill Cornell Medical Center, police said on Saturday.

