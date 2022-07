Hulu's new documentary "Aftershock" is devoted to examining the obscene disparity in maternal mortality rates that Black women face, but its climax centers on a smooth, problem-free delivery at a birthing center. Part of what makes it so extraordinary is the gentle attentiveness that directors Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee capture in the hours leading up to the birth: the mother-to-be eats strawberries, receives a massage from a midwife to relieve her pain, and breathes deeply. When the moment arrives there is no screaming, just an exhaled sigh and joyful relief.

