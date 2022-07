Western New York has been in a lengthy dry spell, but it appears some relief is on the way. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says widespread showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will arrive in the area Sunday night and last through the better part of Monday. Forecasters say rain could be heavy at times, with total rainfall through Monday possibly exceeding one inch for much of the area. Parts of Chautauqua County could get as much as two inches of precipitation.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO