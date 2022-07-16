ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Elon Musk reveals when he thinks we will land on Mars

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cawZY_0gi4rT2U00

H umans may be just a few decades away from landing on Mars and creating a self-sustainable civilization, according to predictions from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The billionaire, who often tweets about space travel and hints at establishing human civilization on other planets, made the projection after a Twitter user asked Musk what the “estimated timeframe for creating a self-sustaining civilization on Mars” would be.

ELON MUSK’S MARS ROCKET FACES EXPLOSIVE SETBACK

“20 to 30 years from first human landing if launch rate growth is exponential,” Musk said in response. “Assumes transferring ~100k each rendezvous and ~1M total people needed.”

Musk has previously hinted at future endeavors to land on Mars, predicting in a Twitter post in March that a crewed mission to the red planet could happen as soon as 2029. He has long talked of wanting to visit Mars, telling a crowd at the International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2016 that he wanted to build a rocket to transport people to the plant to establish a permanent city.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

However, plans to develop the rocket that would eventually place a human settlement on the red planet experienced setbacks earlier this month when a prototype exploded during a ground test. Musk had initially hoped the rocket would take part in the ship's first unmanned orbital flight later this month, but it’s unclear whether the mishap would delay that attempt.

No country has attempted a human landing on Mars, although three have successfully landed rovers there, including the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union. Europe and Russia planned to launch another rover to Mars earlier this year to investigate whether there are signs of life on the red planet, but that mission was postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Comments / 36

Agressivemediocrity
2d ago

lot of people seem to think humans will colonize Mars. I don't ever see Mars as a viable alternative or even viable for any long term habitation. For starters Mars has 0.375 the gravity of earth. That will cause all kinds of problems with the human body like bone density loss and muscle atrophy not to mention any children born there would never be able to return to earth because they wouldn't be able to survive the gravity. Then there's the issue of ionizing radiation because there's no magnetic field to repel it. It would be very miserable and a constant battle for survival. Maybe if we don't off ourselves with climate change or nuclear war the technology will eventually be developed but it just doesn't seem feasible to me.

Reply(1)
3
James Bacon-knightt
2d ago

jealous much? Hes richer and more successful than you, dates beautiful women, and is smarter. AND I his plan is correct, and works,he just doubled humankind chances of surviving (asteroid strike, nuclear war, pandemic, global starvation). You may not like him cause he's not voting for Dementia in chief Biden, but musk is doing the job NASA was supposed to have done 20 years ago.

Reply(3)
2
Mike Hopkins
2d ago

I have no problem with him leaving Earth for Mars. But I would have a problem with him coming back.

Reply(3)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The US Sun

Elon Musk cruelly branded ‘retarded’ aged 7 by teachers because he ‘stared into space,’ Tesla CEO’s dad claims

ELON Musk was cruelly branded "retarded" by teachers when he was seven because he would spend his days staring into space, his dad has claimed. The Tesla CEO's estranged father, Errol Musk, said he was left "dumbstruck" when his son's school principal and grade two teacher in South Africa told him Elon might need to attend a special school.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

REVEALED: NASA's full picture set from James Webb Telescope will show detailed views of stellar nurseries with stars larger than the sun and a galaxy group 290 million light-years away

NASA revealed the James Webb Telescope will target multiple spectacular cosmic objects - including far-flung stellar nurseries, a giant planet outside of our solar system and a galaxy group that's 290-million light-years away - ahead of the release of its first images. The space agency lists five main targets for...
ASTRONOMY
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Space Travel#Russia#The Washington Examiner
GreenMatters

Here’s How the 2022 Solar Flare Will Affect Life on Planet Earth

Because global warming is such a prevalent problem in today's society, many have developed a (completely valid) fear of the sun's wrath. It's the root cause of relentless heat waves, wildfires, coral bleaching, and more — which is precisely why the prospect of a 2022 solar flare, as well as a rapidly growing sunspot, sounds incredibly daunting.
ASTRONOMY
Newsweek

Enormous Structure on Surface of Sun Appears to Be Coming Apart

A space photographer has shared an image of a huge prominence on the surface of the sun that is speculated to be coming apart. Solar prominences are large, bright loops of plasma—electrically charged hydrogen and helium gas—that extend outwards from the surface of the sun. They can be truly massive in scale, sometimes tens of times larger than the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
SlashGear

Here's What Would Actually Happen If All The Planets Aligned

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2000 ... absolutely nothing happened. The uproar over the anticipated Y2K bug was just one of many failed doomsday predictions throughout history. But before that scare faded away, the world's residents got worked up by yet another end of days scenario. This one didn't center around the world's computers crashing to send us back to the dark ages, but planets lining up to cause earthquakes, floods, and possibly rending the Earth asunder. On May 5, 2000, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn (even the Moon got in on it) came within 25 degrees of each other in the sky. Also, the "great conjunction" of Jupiter and Saturn took place at the end of the month, an event that happens about every 20 years (via NASA). Again... nothing cataclysmic happened.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

This is the place that all three mothers of Elon Musk’s children have in common

News broke this week that Elon Musk had secretly fathered twins with Shivon Zilis – a high-ranking executive at Musk’s neurotechnology firm Neuralink.The children were born in November 2021, just weeks before the Tesla CEO welcomed his second child via surrogate with his on-again off-again partner Grimes, per court documents obtained by Business Insider.Shivon Zilis, 36, is currently the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, a Musk-led firm which designs computer implants to allow people’s brains to control electronic devices.According to her LinkedIn profile, Zilis is a Yale-educated artificial intelligence specialist. In 2016, Zilis joined OpenAI –...
RELATIONSHIPS
Freethink

17 pictures that show how mind-bogglingly large the Universe is

Within this Universe, we’re merely a drop in the cosmic ocean. All that humanity has ever experienced is confined to a spheroid just 13,000 km across. Even other planets routinely occupy thousands of times the volume of Earth. Stars begin as small as the largest planets, but get much...
ASTRONOMY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
218K+
Followers
67K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy