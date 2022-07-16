ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Missing teenager found safe, Las Vegas police say

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocQ6B_0gi4qVq900

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 14-year-old girl who was last seen early Friday night has been found, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

Police in a news release on Friday said Olivia Townsend, who was last seen near the 5100 block of East Sahara, could be in emotional distress and in need of medical care.

The department said in a Saturday email she “was located safe and sound last night (Friday).”

