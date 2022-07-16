Missing teenager found safe, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 14-year-old girl who was last seen early Friday night has been found, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

Police in a news release on Friday said Olivia Townsend, who was last seen near the 5100 block of East Sahara, could be in emotional distress and in need of medical care.

The department said in a Saturday email she “was located safe and sound last night (Friday).”

