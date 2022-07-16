ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville woman pleads guilty to killing bystander during 2019 shooting

 3 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This week a Louisville woman plead guilty to fatally shooting a man in 2019. 33-year-old Monique Hardiman was sentenced Friday to 14 years in prison for manslaughter, attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with physical evidence. Her charges stem from...

