Worksite robberies on the rise in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Tree removal crews say they are increasingly being targeted by armed robbers.

The crews said thieves stormed worksites to steal expensive chain saws and other tools.

“If you’re going to get shot or stabbed over a chain saw, or any other piece of equipment, that’s stupid.” said crew worker William Oglesby.

The owner of Tomahawk Tree Service, Bob Coombs, told Channel 2 Action News that his crews have been targeted by armed robbers three times this year, most recently two weeks ago.

A car abruptly pulled up to a work side in Atlanta.

“One man stayed behind the steering wheel the other man brandished a gun. Two of the guys were in the back. One got out with a chain with a giant lock on the end. One of them smashed the window, the other grabbed the chain saw and they were gone in thirty seconds,” said Coombs.

Coombs said the thieves steal professional grade chain saws, which cost nearly $3,000. They can be quickly sold on the street or on line.

When Coombs filed a police report, he was told work site robberies are on the rise.

