‘Hangin’ with the Herd’ – the offense

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re exactly 50 days away from Marshall football’s season opener.

A lot has changed since we last saw the Thundering Herd compete in their bowl game down in New Orleans.

Redshirt sophomore running back Rasheen Ali says he’s excited about the new additions on the roster.

“I’m excited about the new pieces we have,” said Ali. “And I think it’ll help the new scheme we’re going to have, and just overall the new culture we’re trying to build. We have the right guys put in place.”

Among those new players is transfer quarterback Henry Colombi from Texas Tech.

Colombi spent three years at Utah State before transferring to Lubbock.

In his first season with the Red Raiders, he played in six games, where he threw for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns; ranking ninth in the Big 12.

Last season, he started five games for Texas Tech. He totaled just over 1,200 passing yards and five touchdowns.

When the season ended, he entered the transfer portal.

“When I got back in the portal this time, Marshall reached back out to me,” said Colombi. “So it was a relationship I already had with some of the guys. I know some of the players on the team like Corey Gammage. We’re from the same area, same area code. So we played together a little bit.

I think being closer to home, being closer to guys I already know, and a coaching staff that reached out to me was important to me.”

A coaching staff that has also stacked the quarterback room.

“Whenever you’re in a situation where you need some veteran leadership, I mean those guys are always there for you,” said redshirt freshman quarterback Cam Fancher.

Fancher is another one of those guys competing for that QB1 spot.

He says he’s excited to see what this fall brings, and he’s especially excited for September 10th.

“I’m excited to go [to Notre Dame] too,” said Fancher. “You know, their head coach is from my high school. So I grew up with him. So it’s going to be surreal seeing him on the other side. He and my step dad grew up together, so he’s always been a mentor to me.”

And of course we had to check in with running back Rasheen Ali, who totaled the most rushing touchdowns in the nation last year.

“On the vision board I actually wrote the goals I wanted, and I hit every goal but two,” said Ali. “So not to say that I expected it to happen, but I put in the work and spoke it into existence.”

Ali says he’s been working hard this offseason; not only in the weight room, but off the field too.

Working on building a new culture, and creating more chemistry among the offense.

“This year, I plan to do the same thing,” said Ali. “Just honestly… just have better team results.”

Tune in every Friday night on WOWK at 11pm for more episodes of 'Hangin' with the Herd.'

