ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

‘Hangin’ with the Herd’ – the offense

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183Fvg_0gi4nmQt00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re exactly 50 days away from Marshall football’s season opener.

A lot has changed since we last saw the Thundering Herd compete in their bowl game down in New Orleans.

Redshirt sophomore running back Rasheen Ali says he’s excited about the new additions on the roster.

“I’m excited about the new pieces we have,” said Ali. “And I think it’ll help the new scheme we’re going to have, and just overall the new culture we’re trying to build. We have the right guys put in place.”

Among those new players is transfer quarterback Henry Colombi from Texas Tech.

Colombi spent three years at Utah State before transferring to Lubbock.

In his first season with the Red Raiders, he played in six games, where he threw for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns; ranking ninth in the Big 12.

Last season, he started five games for Texas Tech. He totaled just over 1,200 passing yards and five touchdowns.

When the season ended, he entered the transfer portal.

“When I got back in the portal this time, Marshall reached back out to me,” said Colombi. “So it was a relationship I already had with some of the guys. I know some of the players on the team like Corey Gammage. We’re from the same area, same area code. So we played together a little bit.

I think being closer to home, being closer to guys I already know, and a coaching staff that reached out to me was important to me.”

A coaching staff that has also stacked the quarterback room.

“Whenever you’re in a situation where you need some veteran leadership, I mean those guys are always there for you,” said redshirt freshman quarterback Cam Fancher.

Fancher is another one of those guys competing for that QB1 spot.

He says he’s excited to see what this fall brings, and he’s especially excited for September 10th.

“I’m excited to go [to Notre Dame] too,” said Fancher. “You know, their head coach is from my high school. So I grew up with him. So it’s going to be surreal seeing him on the other side. He and my step dad grew up together, so he’s always been a mentor to me.”

And of course we had to check in with running back Rasheen Ali, who totaled the most rushing touchdowns in the nation last year.

“On the vision board I actually wrote the goals I wanted, and I hit every goal but two,” said Ali. “So not to say that I expected it to happen, but I put in the work and spoke it into existence.”

Ali says he’s been working hard this offseason; not only in the weight room, but off the field too.

Working on building a new culture, and creating more chemistry among the offense.

“This year, I plan to do the same thing,” said Ali. “Just honestly… just have better team results.”

Tune in every Friday night on WOWK at 11pm for more episodes of ‘Hangin’ with the Herd.’

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Rasheen Ali named to Maxwell Award watch list

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – After a breakout freshman season, Marshall’s Rasheen Ali has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NCAA. The Cleveland native was named to the Maxwell Award watch list Monday. The award is given out by the Maxwell Football Club to the nation’s top player.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Logan softball all-stars dominate first three games of state tourney

BARBOURSVILLE — The 9-11 year old softball all-stars from Logan Little League made easy work of the competition in the early rounds of the West Virginia Softball State Championship this past weekend in Barboursville. The Lady Wildcats went 3-0 in their first three games of tournament play and have...
LOGAN, WV
Lootpress

Golf: Cook one back at W.Va. Junior Am

Hurricane – Defending girls champion Kerri-Anne Cook from Oceana sits one shot back of lead after day one of the 2022 West Virginia Junior Amateur Championship being played at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club. Taylor Sargent holds the one-shot lead over Cook and 2020 champion, Savannah Hawkins. On the boy’s...
OCEANA, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
College Sports
Huntington, WV
Football
Metro News

State champion head coach Ralph Hensley has died

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Ralph Hensley, the architect of a lengthy run of state football championships at East Bank High School, has died. Hensley led East Bank to a 138-66 record in twenty seasons as head coach. East Bank won Class AA state titles in 1989, 1990, 1993 and 1996. Hensley’s teams advanced to the playoffs in his last eleven seasons and they won eighteen postseason games from 1979-1998.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marshall Football#Herd#American Football#College Football#Texas Tech#Utah State#The Red Raiders
WOWK 13 News

Melissa Etheridge performing in Ashland, Kentucky, on July 31

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Melissa Etheridge, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, will perform at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky, on July 31. Etheridge will stop in Ashland for her “One Way Out Tour,” featuring a collection of fan favorites and revived hits from her newest album. Fans will rock out to several of […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

‘Birdy’ the emu on the loose in Point Pleasant, West Virginia

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—”If anyone sees a 6-foot emu running around in Point Pleasant, let me know…”. Mason County resident Jimmy Workman took to Facebook on Friday night for help finding his emu “Birdy.”. Workman says that Birdy went missing on Friday morning after he somehow...
Lootpress

New Ownership Acquires Asher Agency

Effective July 1, Asher has been purchased by its President Kara Kelley, CFO Megan Bennett, and Ash Crest Corp., a single family office with a diverse portfolio of debt and equity investments. Kelley and Bennett will hold majority ownership, with Ash Crest serving as a minority equity investor and advisor. Asher was previously owned by Eastport Holdings, which purchased the agency from Tim and Tom Borne in 2014.
CHARLESTON, WV
wymt.com

American Idol winner to perform at longtime Johnson Co. festival

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have big news for Kentucky Apple Festival and Noah Thompson fans!. Festival leaders posted on Facebook a list of headliners set to perform at the festival. The headliners are below:. Friday Sept. 30: Noah Thompson. Saturday Oct.1: Exile. The Kentucky Apple Festival was canceled...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wvexplorer.com

Airboat tours offer exciting means to explore Hatfield-McCoy country

MATEWAN, W.Va.—The mountainous borderland between Kentucky and West Virginia where the Hatfields and McCoys once feuded is now increasingly the domain of adventure travelers. Seeking a retreat in one of the most remote sections of the Appalachian Mountains, here adventurers on all-terrain vehicles climb into the precipitous hills, and...
MATEWAN, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

32 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 8 and returned 32 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. James C. Perkins, 40. Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:. Possession of Drugs. Possessing Drug...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Girls dominate cattle show awards

During Wednesday’s various cattle shows, 4-H girls dominated, with only one 4-H boy winning an award. In the Beef Breeding show, Enola Cade took Grand Champion and Sara Leith took Reserve Champion. Cade, 17, with the Teen Leaders of the Junior Fair Board, has been in 4-H since she...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Country’s ‘last animatronic band’ is in Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Billy Bob’s in Barboursville is now housing the very last animatronic band in the country, according to their team. Billy Bob’s used to be Showbiz Pizza, and managers say they’re the only ones left standing out of pure luck. “The creator of it doesn’t give licensing to anyone else, and we’ve […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WTRF

West Virginia man dead following motorcycle crash

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Charleston, West Virginia man has died following a motorcycle crash Saturday. On Saturday, July 16, at approximately 7:45 pm, West Virginia State Police troopers from the Madison Detachment were dispatched by Boone 911 to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on U.S. Route 119 in the Julian area of Boone County.
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy