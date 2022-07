Republican senators blocked legislation by Democrats on Thursday that would have allowed for people to travel across state lines to seek an abortion. The legislation was proposed by Senators Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Patty Murray of Washington state and came amid news stories of a 10-year-old girl who was raped in Ohio and was forced to travel to Indiana, where abortion is still legal, to seek a pregnancy termination. “Because there are states right now that are limiting or trying to criminalising it or turning it into a civil action against women who are trying to seek...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO