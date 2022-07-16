ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha police investigate drive-by shooting near 40th and Kansas

By Quanecia Fraser
KETV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating drive-by shooting that happened near 40th and Kansas...

www.ketv.com

