Stratford News: Missing A 4-Year-Old?

Police are desperate to find a 6-year-old Minnesota girl who was missing when her mother was found dead at home on Saturday afternoon. Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed via a statement on Facebook that Lisa Wade, 39 was "dead from an apparent suicide" after authorities arrived at her residence in the 600 block of Maple Brook Ct in Northfield. However, authorities cannot locate little girl Elle Ragin.
Six months after the mother of his children died from what he claimed was a drug overdose, an Ohio man is behind bars, accused of allegedly beating the victim so severely, she was "internally decapitated." A statement from Cincinnati Police confirms Mayzio Arnold, 25, was arrested and charged with murder...
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This video below will likely tug at your heartstrings and even bring tears, but please know that the bear, who was clearly suffering from major injuries, was rescued by the Massachusetts State Police along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party on Monday, a law enforcement official told CNN affiliate KTRK.
A 17-year-old teen in San Diego returned a purse left in a grocery store parking lot—and although he expected nothing in return, hundreds of strangers have offered him a big reward. Adrian Rodriquez found the green handbag in Ralph’s parking lot in Chula Vista, California, two weeks ago. Instead...
"He had so many plans ahead of him. Unfortunately this happened." Saturday evening, Lian Liu received an alarming text from her husband, an avid hiker from Andover who was attempting a “Presidential Traverse” in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. “In trouble…can’t move,” wrote Xi Chen, according to the...
A Pennsylvania high school football player was found dead in a car crash last Saturday before his best friend, who'd also been in the vehicle, was found dead by suicide less than two hours later. According to a release from the East Lampeter police, authorities responding to a single-vehicle crash...
A missing 6-year-old boy who has non-verbal autism and Down syndrome has been found dead after going missing in Virginia, the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to CBS news. Landon "Waldy" Raber was last seen in Curdsville, Virginia. He had wandered away from home on Sunday and...
MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) – Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in southern New Jersey in which a man and woman were found dead outside of a home, prosecutors said. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Rayanne Reven. They described Edward Reven as...
A 3-year-old boy has died after authorities allege he was accidentally left in a hot car in Columbus, Ga., over the weekend. According to ABC News, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Kendrick Engram Jr. was in the car for about 2 hours and 45 minutes, before he was discovered by his uncle in a Wendy's parking lot.
Jayla Heaven, 22-Years Old, Killed in the crossfire of a shooting in Hartford, Connecticut. 'She was a sparkle, she was a light' | Friends, family remember life of young woman killed in Hartford shootingNBC Connecticut.
Hartford police say a third person has died as a result of a June 19 shooting after an argument over a dog. Nikia Rankins was 27. The father of her child is free after his arrest on an illegal gun possession charge.
HAMILTON, N.J. (1010 WINS) – A 4-year-old boy was found dead in a lake after going missing at a New Jersey park Thursday, police said. The boy had been missing for less than an hour when police responded to a call around 5 p.m. at John A. Roebling Memorial Park, near Overlook Avenue, in Hamilton Township.
WEST BARNSTABLE - An RV went up in flames on a Cape Cod beach Wednesday, injuring a firefighter. The fire happened on Sandy Neck Beach. The injured firefighter had a laceration that required stitches, the West Barnstable Fire Department said. It took 5,000 gallons of water and 16 firefighters to...
An urgent search is under way to trace a teenager who didn't come home from school two days ago. The boy, 13, who has only been publicly named as Joshua by police, was last seen at school in Stannington, Sheffield, on Wednesday. South Yorkshire Police said he did not return...
Maryland State Police on Thursday afternoon identified the man who died in a morning crash on northbound Interstate 95 as 70-year-old Dirk McKan of Upper Marlboro. The crash took place near the exit for Maryland Route 100, state police said. McKan was driving a Chrysler 300. His passenger, Julia Ann...
