ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

Stratford News: Missing A 4-Year-Old?

By Stephen Krauchick
DoingItLocal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022-07-16@12:55pm–#Stratford CT– Passerby’s have located a...

www.doingitlocal.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

6-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing as Her Mother Is Found Dead at Home From Apparent Suicide

Police are desperate to find a 6-year-old Minnesota girl who was missing when her mother was found dead at home on Saturday afternoon. Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed via a statement on Facebook that Lisa Wade, 39 was "dead from an apparent suicide" after authorities arrived at her residence in the 600 block of Maple Brook Ct in Northfield. However, authorities cannot locate little girl Elle Ragin.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Seacoast Current

Video: Massachusetts State Police Shut Down I-495 to Rescue a Frightened, Injured Bear

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This video below will likely tug at your heartstrings and even bring tears, but please know that the bear, who was clearly suffering from major injuries, was rescued by the Massachusetts State Police along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stratford, CT
Stratford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stratford News#Passerby#James Farm
1010WINS

NJ husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide

MULLICA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) – Officials are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in southern New Jersey in which a man and woman were found dead outside of a home, prosecutors said. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Rayanne Reven. They described Edward Reven as...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Boy, 3, who died after being left in car for almost three hours in 90F heat after his grandmother forgot about him

A Georgia boy died in a hot car at a Wendy's drive-thru after his grandmother had forgotten about him in the back seat. Kendrick Engram Jr, three, was discovered by his uncle at the fast-food restaurant on Wynnton Road Sunday in Columbus after he had been left inside of the car for about 2 hours and 45 minutes, according to the Muscogee County Coroner's Office.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

Missing boy, 4, found dead in NJ park lake

HAMILTON, N.J. (1010 WINS) – A 4-year-old boy was found dead in a lake after going missing at a New Jersey park Thursday, police said. The boy had been missing for less than an hour when police responded to a call around 5 p.m. at John A. Roebling Memorial Park, near Overlook Avenue, in Hamilton Township.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Boston

RV goes up in flames on Cape Cod beach; firefighter hurt

WEST BARNSTABLE - An RV went up in flames on a Cape Cod beach Wednesday, injuring a firefighter. The fire happened on Sandy Neck Beach. The injured firefighter had a laceration that required stitches, the West Barnstable Fire Department said. It took 5,000 gallons of water and 16 firefighters to...
BARNSTABLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy