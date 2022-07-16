Corey Dickerson sitting Saturday for Cardinals

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas could be ready for Week 1, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "This also is headed in a positive direction," Rapoport said Tuesday night. "There is some optimism he will be cleared at some point early in camp and begin to look like the Michael Thomas of old." Thomas missed the entirety of the 2021 season due to the ankle injury he suffered in 2020. While there have been many setbacks in his return to the field, it seems right now he could very well be fully healthy to start the season. Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave figure to serve as the Nos. 2 and 3 wide receivers should Thomas resume his role as the top pass-catching option in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO