To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 — and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 43,778 COVID-19 cases have […]

JACKSON, TN ・ 33 MINUTES AGO